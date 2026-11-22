Rafael Jodar had already stunned the world by qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin in his first full year as a senior professional. While the Spaniard collected over 3000 points in the season and finished ninth in the ATP Race Rankings, booking the final spot for qualification, the same number of points saw him top another race, completely setting him apart from his peers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With 3234 points for the season, Jodar topped the Next Gen Race Rankings, qualifying for the year-ending ATP Next Gen Finals that is slated to take place in Reggio Calabria in December. However, in a recent official announcement, the 20-year-old decided to withdraw from the event, which is understandable given the number of matches he has played this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Including the qualifying rounds and the one Challenger event he played in Canberra to start the season, Jodar has played 81 matches in 2026 so far. The Spaniard has reached three Tour-level finals in the year, winning his maiden title at Marrakech, while finishing runner-up at Washington and Shanghai.

At 20, this would have been the final year for which Jodar would have been eligible to play in the Next Gen Event, which started in 2017. The event, which features the younger generation of players, has seen several of its champions go on to flourish on the senior Tour. The two most dominant players on the ATP Tour right now, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, have previously won the event, with the Italian winning in 2019 and Alcaraz in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jodar is not the first player to qualify for both season-ending events in the same season. The first year of the Next Gen Finals saw Alexander Zverev top the rankings chart, but the German opted to play the ATP Finals instead, as he had qualified for both events. Most players skip the junior year-ending event if they have had their breakthrough on the main Tour, which was seen in the case of Stefanos Tsitsipas, who opted to play the Tour Finals instead of the Next Gen event in 2019, with the Greek winning the title in London.

For Jodar, the impending schedule is also important, as the Spaniard is one of the key members of the Spanish Davis Cup Team and will need a rest period before he can ramp up his offseason training ahead of the 2027 season. That is why his decision to pull out of the event makes sense, and he is not the only one to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joao Fonseca Joins Rafael Jodar in Pulling Out of the Next Gen Finals

Joao Fonseca ended his season back in October, having played only 33 matches in 2026. Abdominal injuries and issues with his shoulder and wrist curtailed the Brazilian from having a full-throttle season. The year saw the 20-year-old make his maiden Major quarterfinal appearance at Roland Garros, a run that included an epic five-set win over Novak Djokovic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brazilian also reached the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo and Munich, earning 1,200 points for the season and placing him right behind Jodar on the Next Gen Race Rankings. However, having already ended his season, he too pulled out of the event in Reggio Calabria.

Fonseca last played in the Davis Cup in September, in an emotional tie that saw him break down in tears after beating Dominic Stricker of Switzerland. The Brazilian was planning to make a comeback during the indoor season, especially to defend the points from his title run in Basel in 2025, but erred on the side of caution, ending his season and aiming for a comeback in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Fonseca turning 21 next year, this would have been the last year he was eligible for the Next Gen event. However, the Brazilian won’t be missing much, given that he already won the event back in 2024. He also qualified for the event back in 2025 but pulled out due to injury.