“My Favs”- Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka & Others Gush Over Chris Eubanks’ Special Relationship Update

The entire tennis world took a break from its tournament schedule to celebrate a touching personal achievement for Christopher Eubanks. After spending a hectic fortnight working on the broadcast desk at the US Open, the former ATP player announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend, Anna Mitchell. In a surprising romantic proposal, the former Wimbledon quarterfinalist surprised his partner and confirmed this significant life event through a joint social media post, which instantly brought a wave of happiness across the tennis community.

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Eubanks and Mitchell shared the special update in a joint Instagram post. A number of candid photographs showed the proposal and Mitchell wearing her engagement ring. With the pictures, the couple celebrated the occasion with a simple and moving caption reading, “Forever.♥️”.

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Soon after, Grand Slam champions and top coaches flooded the comment section of the post. Former US Open champion Coco Gauff, who is a close friend of the couple, conveyed her great joy by saying, “my favs 🥹❤️❤️ congratulations”. Naomi Osaka also took part in the congratulatory celebration with true warmth. “Awwwwww congratulations 🥹❤️”, she wrote.

World No.3 Jessica Pegula also expressed her sincere support by writing, “Congratulations Chris!!!”. The newly crowned US Open doubles champion Taylor Townsend expressed her overwhelming excitement in an enthusiastic way and commented, “YAYYYY❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

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The legendary Patrick Mouratoglou also joined others to convey his hearty congratulations to the happy couple. “Wow! Congratulations to you two!” the ex-coach noted. The flood of comments underscores how deeply Eubanks is respected across both the ATP and WTA locker rooms, where he has long served as a mentor and supportive voice for younger American players.

How Eubanks and Mitchell Kept Their Relationship Private Until Now

Eubanks and Mitchell have deliberately kept their relationship out of the public spotlight during the time they have been together. While many well-known couples regularly share aspects of their private lives on social media platforms, the two have kept an exceptionally private profile. They have rarely shared details publicly, though Eubanks marked their second anniversary with a tribute post, tracing the origins of their romance back to the summer of 2023.

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Though Mitchell keeps a low profile, she has long been a fixture in Eubanks’ close inner circle on tour. Gauff, in particular, has often emphasized that Mitchell has become a valued part of American players traveling together.

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At a press conference during the Italian Open, Gauff warmly recalled how Mitchell regularly took part in their travel arrangements, joining team dinners and off-court activities during demanding weeks away from home. It is this close, friendly relationship that led the players to react emotionally to the news of the couple’s engagement update.

This achievement comes at the end of a rapid sequence of personal and professional changes for Eubanks. The American broke into the top 30 after his run to the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals. When injuries and mental fatigue began to affect him following the physical demands of competing, Eubanks pivoted to broadcasting, becoming an essential voice on network television.

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Between US Open broadcast sessions, Eubanks arranged the romantic proposal, timing the update so he and Mitchell could celebrate with close family and friends away from tournament pressure.

For a long time, Eubanks has acted as a mentor, offered a sounding board, and provided an encouraging presence for younger American stars. He always celebrates their breakthroughs at the Grand Slams and other events. In return, the current tennis stars are celebrating his huge life milestone as he does for them.