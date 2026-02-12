Naomi Osaka and Madison Keys Send Worrying Signal With Another Tournament Withdrawal

A withdrawal wave is sweeping the Middle East swing. After multiple exits disrupted the WTA 1000 in Doha, the trend has carried into next week’s Dubai event, where Naomi Osaka and Madison Keys have already pulled out, raising concerns as the star-studded field begins to thin with more high-profile names expected to follow.

Next week’s Dubai Open will take place without Naomi Osaka and Madison Keys. Their absence has raised concerns, but the tournament still promises strong competition. Nine of the WTA Tour’s top 10 players remain in the field.

Naomi Osaka last competed at the Australian Open. She reached the third round after a hard-fought win over Sorana Cirstea. However, she has not played since that match.

The four-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from her third-round clash due to a recurring abdominal injury. Since then, her schedule has remained uncertain. Fitness continues to be a concern.

Osaka had already pulled out of the Qatar Open. Now, she has confirmed that she will also miss Dubai. Her next planned events are Indian Wells and the Miami Open in March.

With limited match play, questions remain about her readiness for the Sunshine Double. Her physical condition will be closely watched when she returns. Match rhythm could also be a factor.

However, her withdrawal from Dubai may not be entirely surprising. Osaka has not played the tournament since 2019. This event has not been a regular stop in her recent schedule.

Madison Keys has also withdrawn from the Middle East swing. The American, who had earlier expressed frustration over missing the ATX Open, was unable to defend her Australian Open title this year and has now pulled out of both Doha and Dubai.

Her absence is not unexpected either. Keys has not competed in the Middle East since 2023. The decision appears to be in line with her recent scheduling patterns.

Replacement players have already been confirmed. Kateřina Siniaková will take Keys’ spot. Alexandra Eala has been named as Osaka’s replacement.

More withdrawals have followed in recent hours. Eva Lys, Loïs Boisson, and Veronika Kudermetova have also pulled out. The list of absentees continues to grow.

Marketa Vondrousova will also miss the event. The 2023 Wimbledon champion is recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in Adelaide. This will be her third consecutive major absence after the Australian Open and Doha.

Injury concerns have also affected other players. Eva Lys is dealing with a knee issue from the United Cup. Marta Kostyuk has withdrawn after tearing a ligament during her first-round match in Melbourne.

It remains unclear if more players will withdraw before the tournament begins. With several top names missing, the Dubai Open now looks more open and unpredictable for the rest of the field.

McCartney Kessler and Wang Xinyu withdraw from the Dubai Masters

Another player to confirm her withdrawal from the Dubai tournament is McCartney Kessler. The American, currently ranked No. 32 in the world, has been dealing with a back injury. The issue has disrupted her schedule during the Middle East swing.

Kessler had already pulled out of the Doha event. She withdrew just minutes before her match against Elsa Jacquemot. The late decision highlighted the seriousness of her physical problem.

Last year, Kessler reached the round of 16 in Dubai. It was one of her strongest results in the region. This season, however, she will not get the chance to repeat that run.

Wang Xinyu has also withdrawn from the tournament. The Chinese player will not travel to Dubai in the coming days. Her absence adds to the growing list of withdrawals.

Wang began the 2026 season on a strong note. She reached the final in Auckland and made the round of 16 at the Australian Open. Her early form showed positive momentum.

She did compete in Doha recently. However, her campaign ended in the round of 16. Elena Rybakina defeated her 6-2, 6-4 in a straight-sets match.

Even earlier, withdrawals from the season’s opening Middle East events had already drawn attention. Several big names chose to skip the Qatar Open. Their decisions raised concerns about player workload and recovery.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was among those who withdrew. She is still recovering mentally and physically after a tough Australian Open final loss to Elena Rybakina. It was her second straight close final defeat in Melbourne.

Jessica Pegula also withdrew from the Middle East swing. The American lost to Rybakina in the Australian Open semifinals. She chose to take time at home to rest and reset before returning to competition.

Another American, Iva Jovic, also stepped away. The teenager started 2026 strongly with a Hobart final and an Australian Open quarterfinal. She has no confirmed injury and is expected to return soon, possibly in Dubai.

With the Dubai Open approaching, the situation remains uncertain. More changes to the field are still possible. It will be interesting to see if additional WTA stars withdraw in the coming days.