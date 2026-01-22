Naomi Osaka Blasts Opponent Over Cold Handshake After Win: “Her Last Australian Open”

Naomi Osaka is just going past her early Australian Open rounds with good tennis battles. Recently, in the second round, she faced Romania’s Sorana Cirstea and secured a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory. However, the match came with its own tension. Osaka and Cirstea had a frosty handshake and shared some words, as the Romanian wasn’t happy with the Japanese shouting “come on” while on Cirstea’s first and second serves. But Osaka? She wasn’t bothered about her opponent’s gesture.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by The Tennis Letter, during her on-court interview, Osaka said, “Apparently, a lot of come ons that she was angry about, but whatever. I mean, I tried to play well, I think I hit a lot of unforced errors, but I tried my best. She’s a great player, I think this was her last Australian Open, so… Okay, sorry she was mad about it, but… I think so, but like… She could have asked me, like…”

On social media, TV footage showed Cirstea telling Osaka at the net: “You don’t know what fair play is, my friend. You’ve been playing for so long and you have no idea what fair play is.” This cold handshake between the two stemmed from a small chat that happened in the decider set.

ADVERTISEMENT

Serving down 2-4 at 30-30 in the third set, Cirstea objected to Osaka shouting “c’mon” to herself between the Romanian’s first and second serves. The complaint was because the Romanian was getting distracted, and she felt Osaka’s shout was disrupting her rhythm during the match.

However, Cirstea’s complaint didn’t get the seal of approval from the bench umpire, and the match continued, with Osaka eventually securing the win. Despite the competitive fire, the Japanese star did acknowledge her opponent’s prowess and where the frustration came from. Indeed, this was the 35-year-old’s final Australian Open, as she will be retiring following the current season. And Osaka’s next opponent will be someone she has never faced in her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naomi Osaka’s third-round Australian Open battle will be interesting

Naomi Osaka’s second-round win was actually a revenge that had been pending since 2015. It was a 17-year-old emerging Osaka against Sorana Cirstea. While Osaka did try her best, she was defeated by the Romanian 6-2, 1-6, 4-6. Fast forward to 2026, the Japanese has secured her win over the Romanian, and now she prepares for an unknown challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In the third round, Osaka will be facing Australia’s Maddison Inglis. For the Australian, her qualifier matches have been a testament to her resilience. She fought two qualifiers till the third set, with the final game against Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch being a straight-set victory (6-4, 6-4).

Then, in the first round, she defeated fellow Aussie Kimberly Birrell 7-6(6), 6-7(11), 6-4. However, this was an emotional match for her.

Both of them have been the best of friends since their childhood, and reflecting on their bond, Inglis said, “It’s really hard to play such a good friend, you know. The last few days have been a bit stressful. It’s so tough. It was an amazing match with Kim. I absolutely adore her, so it was really hard to see her on the other side, but I’m stoked that I could play through those feelings and be in the second round. It means the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, in the second round, she defeated Germany’s Laura Siegemund in a three-set battle 6-4, 6-7(7), 7-6(7). And now, Inglis will face Osaka in the third round. So, only time will tell if Osaka can get through this challenge and keep her hopes alive for that third Australian Open title.