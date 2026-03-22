Naomi Osaka Casts Doubt on Her Career After Stunning Opening Round Defeat at Miami Open: “Rather Not Do It”

Naomi Osaka has struggled to find rhythm in 2026, carrying poor form from the Australian Open and Indian Wells Open into the Miami Open. Seeded 16th, she fell 7-5, 6-4 to qualifier Talia Gibson after a first-round bye. In the aftermath, Osaka now casts doubt on her clay swing, prioritizing time with her two-year-old daughter, Shai.

At the post-match press conference, Naomi Osaka spoke about her plans for the upcoming clay season. She reflected on balancing motherhood with her tennis career. “I feel like this also is a dilemma for me,” Osaka told reporters.

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She confirmed she would play a reduced clay schedule, and plans to begin at the Madrid Open. However, the Japanese star remains unsure about maintaining peak performance.

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“Obviously, I would love to play, but like I said last year … for me, my daughter is very important, and I want to be a mom. I want to be the best mom I can, but sometimes I feel like I know what I have to do to become a really good player, and it’s very difficult.”

She also reflected on the early setbacks she has had to deal with this season. Osaka’s first blow came at the Australian Open, where she was forced to take a walkover in the third round due to a left abdominal injury.

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That was followed by another tough outing at Indian Wells, where she went down in straight sets in the Round of 16 to Aryna Sabalenka. And then in the Miami Open, yet another early exit added to her struggles.

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Following this, Osaka made her long-term stance very clear. “For me, like I said last year, I’m not going to stay on tour if I’m losing in the first round. I’d rather just be a great mom and be there for my daughter.”

She continued, “Because for me, I want to win titles and I want to be the best player I can, but if I have to sacrifice having a lot of time with my daughter, I’d rather not do it,” she said.

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Imago March 21, 2026, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA: NAOMI OSAKA JPN, plays in a second round women s singles match against Talia Gibson AUS, at the Miami Open on March 21, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Gibson defeated Osaka 7-5, 6-4. Miami Gardens USA – ZUMAsd3_ 20260321_znp_sd3_093 Copyright: xMichelexEvexSandbergx

Speaking about the upcoming Charleston Open, Osaka made her position clear. She ruled herself out of the event. Her focus is limited to select tournaments.

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“I’m not going to play Charleston from 28th March. I hope I can play Madrid, Rome, and then obviously the French Open.” Her schedule reflects careful planning. She is managing both career and family.

Her return to tennis in 2024 has not been smooth. She came back soon after giving birth to her daughter, Shai. The transition has been physically and mentally demanding.

There were signs of progress last season. She reached the semi-finals of the US Open and the final of the Canada Open in Montreal. Those results showed her potential.

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Injuries have also slowed her momentum. She withdrew from the Australian Open due to a recurring abdominal issue. She believes it is linked to her pregnancy. She also revealed a recent back problem. “Your girl’s getting old out here,” she said, laughing. Even in difficulty, she kept a light tone.

And when it comes to motherhood, Naomi Osaka has always been clear, repeatedly emphasizing how important that role is to her.

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Naomi Osaka reveals her daughter’s impact on shaping her career decisions

Very few players on the WTA Tour have found consistent success after becoming mothers. The transition often brings new challenges. Balancing career and family remains difficult.

Taylor Townsend is one example. She won the Indian Wells doubles title recently. Yet, she revealed she cried after missing her son’s birthday. Another example is Belinda Bencic. She claimed her second WTA title as a mother. She defeated Linda Nosková in the Pan Pacific Open final last year.

However, for Naomi Osaka, success has been limited. Her only title since becoming a mother came at L’Open 35 de Saint-Malo in France. It marked her first trophy after giving birth to her daughter, Shai, in July 2023.

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And she credits the major chunk of her success to her daughter. “My daughter is a source of motivation; she is always on my mind. There are many incredible mothers on the tour. I was able to spend time with my daughter while recovering from a long season, even though I didn’t play from start to finish. I hope to be fit for my matches,” she said before the United Cup this year.

Osaka also reflected on how her mindset has changed after she became a mother. “My most important role is not that of a player, but that of a mother to my daughter.”

Looking ahead, uncertainty remains. It is unclear if Osaka will compete at the Madrid Open, which begins on April 20. Only time will reveal her next step.