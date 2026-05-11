Naomi Osaka Drops “Life Is a Little Cruel” Remark Before Highly Anticipated Italian Open Clash Against Iga Swiatek

When Naomi Osaka discovered her next opponent at the ongoing Italian Open, she could not help but go down the philosophical route. The Japanese star is making amends to her feeble clay court record, but that could all change when she takes on Iga Swiatek, arguably one of the best clay court players on the tour currently.

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Osaka has played 13 matches this season, yet to reach beyond the fourth round at any of the events she has played in. One could argue that the luck of the draw has not been in her favor, having faced Aryna Sabalenka twice in the early rounds at Indian Wells and Madrid. While the first of those encounters was a straight-set loss for Osaka, she did push the Belarusian to three sets on the clay at the Spanish capital, but could not cross the line.

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With a fourth-round clash against Swiatek on the horizon, she was honest in her admission. “Oh, my God. Sorry. Damn. Life is a little cruel. Damn. Sabalenka, now Iga,” said Osaka.

The Osaka-Swiatek rivalry is about to have its fourth chapter at the Foro Italico. What adds to this enticing match-up is that the two played a masterpiece in their last meeting at the 2024 French Open. Osaka was playing in one of the biggest tournaments on the calendar, having returned after having a child, whereas Swiatek was the defending champion. In a topsy-turvy battle, the Pole had to save a match point and overcame a 2-5 deficit in the third set to secure a 7-6,1-6,7-5 victory in that second-round clash.

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Osaka got the better of Diana Shnaider in straight sets ahead of the clash against Swiatek. Swiatek, too, was in nonchalant form as she set up an encounter with Osaka.

Naomi Osaka keen to live up to the ‘CLAYOMI’ tag

She might have gotten a bit too philosophical about life, but Naomi Osaka expressed her desire to put her best foot forward in such high-profile matches and was excited at the prospect of battling it out with a former World No.1 on her best surface.

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The four-time Grand Slam winner was not shy about admitting that she did not have the best record on clay. However, she is embracing the “CLAYOMI” (Clay+Naomi) tag bestowed by her fans and is improving slightly and now boasts a 31-25 record on clay. She won her first clay title at Saint-Malo last year. And now Osaka is looking to go past the third round at the French Open for the first time as well.

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“I don’t know. I think obviously for me, that’s where I show up. I think even though it hasn’t been in my favour the last couple of times, for me, those matches are the most fun. I’m excited about the thought. I don’t know, it just makes me smile.” Osaka said while talking about the match.

Imago Bad Homburg am 23.06.2025 Tennis Damen Turnier WTA, Tennis Damen 500 Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt 2025 Match Naomi Osaka JPN gegen Olga Danilovic SER v.l., Naomi Osaka JPN enttaeuscht, enttaeuscht schauend, disappointed, traurig, frustiert, frust, gefrustet *** Bad Homburg on 23 06 2025 Womens Tennis Tournament WTA 500 Bad Homburg Open powered by Solarwatt 2025 Match Naomi Osaka JPN vs Olga Danilovic SER v l, Naomi Osaka JPN disappointed, disappointed looking, dissapointed, sad, frustrated, frustrated, frustrated Copyright: JoaquimxFerreira

Talking about their Paris clash back in 2024, Osaka admitted that even though she lost, the match was a big plus for her. She was content with pushing one of the best clay-court players to the brink of match points and called the experience “cool”.

“I do like thinking about that match because, for me, even though I didn’t win, it was like a check, you know? I think that was my first big match after pregnancy. To challenge her on one of her best, or her best surface, was really cool,” she added.

Having lost her previous two clashes with Swiatek, she will be keen to pick up a first victory since 2019 against the Pole and make a statement ahead of the Rolland Garros.