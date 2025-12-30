Naomi Osaka Gets Real About Her First-Ever United Cup Appearance

There’s something about the start of a new tennis season that feels like a clean page – fresh air, fresh goals, and fresh belief. For Naomi Osaka, that page opens in Perth. After wrapping up a quietly encouraging 2025 season ranked 16th in the world, the four-time Grand Slam champion is stepping into unfamiliar territory as she prepares for her first-ever appearance at the United Cup, signaling a renewed hunger heading into 2026.

Osaka’s 2025 didn’t scream dominance, but it whispered progress. The Japanese star steadily rebuilt her rhythm, confidence, and physical strength after a challenging stretch, finishing the year inside the Top 20 – an important marker in her ongoing comeback story. Now, instead of easing into the season, she’s choosing the intensity of a team competition she’s admired from afar. Arriving in Perth ahead of the Australian Open swing, Osaka couldn’t hide her excitement. “It’s probably one of my favorite parts of the year, for us to be starting here, it’s going to be really, really fun, and I haven’t been to Perth in a little minute, so it’s good to be back.”

What makes this moment even more intriguing is how Naomi Osaka is approaching the United Cup mentally. Despite never having played the tournament before, she’s leaning on familiar emotional ground – treating it much like the Billie Jean Cup, where national pride and team energy takes center stage.

“I mean it definitely is [special]. Obviously, I’ve never played the United Cup before, but I think I’m going to try and treat it like the Billie Jean King Cup.”

What else did Naomi Osaka say to the media at the airport? Her goal in Perth is refreshingly simple. “Honestly, to get a couple of matches in against really good players. I feel like for me, when I watch the United Cup, I see such good matches, and I’ve always wanted to participate, so I’m glad I’m here.”

FLUSHING NY- AUGUST 26: Naomi Osaka Vs Greet Minnen on Louis Armstrong Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2025 in Flushing Queens.

The challenge will arrive quickly. Osaka opens her 2026 campaign against former world no. 3 Maria Sakkari before facing 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu – two high-octane tests that offer little room for rust. Leading Japan alongside ATP player Shintaro Mochizuki, Osaka will carry both expectation and responsibility when their first tie begins on January 2.

Naturally, questions about her physical condition followed, especially after struggles late in the 2025 season. Osaka’s response was measured, honest, and really optimistic.

Naomi Osaka shares an update on her fitness ahead of the Australian Open swing

For Naomi Osaka, the road back to the top has been anything but smooth. When the four-time Grand Slam champion returned to the tour at the beginning of 2024 after a year-long hiatus, expectations were understandably tempered. The flashes of brilliance were there, but the consistency that once defined her reign on the biggest stages of tennis was still missing. She reached two quarterfinals in 2024, but in 2025 she improved her record further by winning the WTA 125 Open de Saint-Malo and then making it to the finals of the Canadian Open, as well as the SF of the US Open.

But is she fully fit to take her performance graph to a whole new level in 2026? “I hope so. I guess I’ll let you know after my first few matches, but I think so. I feel like every year I’m slowly getting stronger, so I hope next year I’m better too.”

For Naomi Osaka, this comeback has never been about instant domination. It’s been about patience, resilience, and rediscovering herself – physically and mentally – one season at a time. She has won the title in Melbourne twice (2019, 2021). Her goal has always been to achieve a Career Grand Slam. But for that, she needs to find success at the Roland Garros and Wimbledon as well. Although Osaka is currently ranked 16th in the world, a few good performances can push her back to the Top 10. And Serena Williams’ ex-coach is quite optimistic about this.

Rick Macci recently shared a tweet sharing his thoughts about the Japanese star ahead of the 2026 season. “Osaka to be the wildcard and pull many upsets this year. Top ten will be her best friend and be right there in the end. She was a different player last year with the coaching change and had clarity motivation, and a better understanding of the geometry of the court.”

Naomi Osaka is building toward something new – and perhaps, something just as powerful. Do you think she can find more success in 2026?