Naomi Osaka Hits Back After Aryna Sabalenka Doubts Her Agency Decision: “Was She Laughing”

Aryna Sabalenka brushed aside the drama surrounding her clash with Naomi Osaka, cruising to a commanding 6-2, 6-4 victory at the Indian Wells Open. The top seed now advances to face Victoria Mboko in the quarterfinals. Yet after the match, attention quickly shifted off the court to Naomi Osaka’s recent agent switch, as Sabalenka’s remarks sparked a headline-grabbing back-and-forth.

After their match at the BNP Paribas Open, Sabalenka was asked about Osaka’s decision to switch agencies. “I just feel sorry for her that she moved from Evolve back to IMG. I don’t think that’s a smart decision to do.”

Sabalenka then added a lighthearted remark while laughing. “I’m happy, I’m super happy that now all time that they were kind of like, how you say, balancing between me and the Naomi, now I got most of the time. I’m happy with that.”

Her comments quickly made headlines. Reporters later shared Sabalenka’s words with Osaka after the match. The four-time Grand Slam champion responded calmly and with a smile. “Was she laughing when she said it?”

Osaka then shared her own perspective about the situation. “Look, we’re two different people. I think her experiences aren’t the same as mine, and I wouldn’t have it any other way, you know. For me, I have always loved IMG.”

She continued explaining her positive experience with the agency. Osaka added, “I have been treated really well there, and the people there are really kind to me. I would recommend to IMG to people. I guess she wouldn’t. But, I think we just have two very different experiences at two different places.”

The conversation highlighted the complicated relationship between the two agencies. Both players have been linked to Evolve and IMG in recent years.

Evolve is the boutique sports management company Osaka launched with her longtime agent, Stuart Duguid, in 2022. The pair also created a production company together as part of their business ventures.

Since then, the two tennis stars have switched agencies. Osaka left Evolve and returned to IMG in December, while Sabalenka left IMG and signed with Evolve in January 2025.

Duguid was even seated in Sabalenka’s player box during the match. The moment added another layer of intrigue to the rivalry. Despite the off-court conversation, Osaka made it clear that the agency topic did not affect her focus during the match. “I mean, for me, I don’t think so, no,” she said.

She continued explaining her mindset during the competition. “I obviously don’t have that experience, but I’m also the player that doesn’t look anywhere, you know, during the match. I don’t notice people, I don’t hear things.”

Osaka emphasized that her attention stays on the court. “I’m kind of just focused on the tennis. I kind of feel like that’s how it should be.”

In a sport that often searches for compelling rivalries, the matchup between Sabalenka and Osaka carries plenty of intrigue. Their connection extends beyond tennis to fashion, business ventures, and cultural influence.

While the off-court exchange created headlines, the result on the court was decisive. Sabalenka dominated the contest and defeated the former world No. 1 in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka shares thoughts after second meeting with Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka first met in 2018 at the US Open. The match came in the Round of 16 and ended in a tight three-set battle. Osaka won that contest 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. The victory came during a historic tournament for the Japanese star.

She went on to win her first Grand Slam title that year. Over the next few seasons, Osaka added three more majors and became one of the biggest stars in tennis. Nearly eight years passed before the two players faced each other again. In tennis terms, that gap feels like an entire era.

During that time, their fortunes changed. Sabalenka rose to the top of the sport and captured four Grand Slam titles, while Osaka has yet to win another since returning to the tour.

After their latest meeting, Sabalenka spoke about how rare their rivalry has been. “That’s insane. Can you believe for so many years on tour we only played once? But I feel like I started doing better when she got pregnant.”

She also explained why their paths rarely crossed in tournaments. “I think that’s why we didn’t have much opportunities to face each other, and I feel like, pretty sure that we’re gonna face each other many more times.”

Next, Sabalenka will face Victoria Mboko in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open. Mboko recently defeated Amanda Anisimova in straight sets, where the stadium was nearly empty.

Still, Sabalenka enters the match with momentum and confidence. Fans now wait to see whether Mboko can cause an upset or if Sabalenka will continue her run toward another semifinal at Indian Wells.