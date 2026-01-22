Naomi Osaka Issues Apology After Slamming Sorana Cirstea at Australian Open: “Don’t Like Disrespecting”

Naomi Osaka is rarely associated with post-match tension, but the script changed after her Australian Open win over Sorana Cirstea, which ended with a frosty handshake and sharp words from the Romanian. As emotions cooled and the moment passed, the former world No. 1 chose grace, issuing an apology as the dust settled on an unusually heated exchange.

At her post-match press conference, Naomi Osaka was questioned on whether she wanted to address the on-court confrontation or simply move on. Osaka responded honestly and admitted her confusion about the situation.

“If I’m being honest, I’ve never been involved in something like this before. I don’t know if we’re supposed to leave it on the court and be like ‘Hey.. how you doing?’ I’m a little confused,” she said, explaining how unfamiliar the moment felt.

She then acknowledged Cirstea’s emotions and took responsibility for her own words. “But I get that emotions were very high for her. I also want to apologize. I think the first couple things I said on the court were disrespectful. I don’t like disrespecting people. That’s not what I do.”

Osaka clarified that her intensity was never meant to affect her opponent. “When I’m pumping myself up, in my head, I’m not like ‘Okay, and now I’m gonna distract the other person.’ It’s purely for me,” she explained.

Even earlier in the press conference, Osaka reflected on the handshake itself. She was reminded that it was her first dramatic on-court exchange. “I just thought that that was like I was like, “Huh, that’s interesting.” And that was my exact thought in my head,” she said.

When asked if she sensed Cirstea’s frustration during the match, Osaka was clear. “I’ve never like no one’s ever complained about it before.” She also addressed her vocal celebrations, adding, “also the umpire didn’t tell me like I was wrong. Like the umpire said I was fine. So I was like, “Okay.” And that was kind of what I thought. Like I thought we moved past it.”

