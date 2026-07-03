Naomi Osaka’s Net Worth in 2026: Prize Money, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals

With four Grand Slam titles, a former world No. 1 ranking, and endorsement deals with some of the world’s biggest brands, Naomi Osaka has built an impressive fortune. Her earnings on and off the court have made her one of the richest and most marketable athletes in tennis. So, let’s take a closer look at Naomi Osaka’s net worth, career earnings, endorsements, and how she built her wealth.

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What is Naomi Osaka’s net worth in 2026?

As of 2026, Naomi Osaka’s estimated net worth is around $45 million. While estimates vary slightly across different sources, most place her fortune in the $40–50 million range. She has built her wealth through a combination of prize money, endorsement deals, and business ventures, making her one of the highest-earning female athletes of her generation.

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Over the course of her career, Osaka has earned more than $22 million in WTA prize money, while the bulk of her income has come from lucrative sponsorships with global brands such as Nike, Louis Vuitton, Maybelline, and Nissan. At the peak of her commercial success, she earned more than $50 million in a single year, largely through endorsements, cementing her status as one of the world’s most marketable athletes.

How much prize money has Naomi Osaka earned during her tennis career?

Since turning professional in 2013, Naomi Osaka has established herself as one of the most successful players of her generation. As of 2026, she has earned more than $22 million in career prize money on the WTA Tour, placing her among the highest-earning female tennis players in history.

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A significant portion of those earnings came from her four Grand Slam singles titles. Osaka captured her first major at the 2018 US Open, where she defeated Serena Williams in the final. She followed that triumph with titles at the 2019 Australian Open, 2020 US Open, and 2021 Australian Open, with each victory earning her multimillion-dollar prize checks.

Although Osaka stepped away from the tour at various points to prioritize her mental health and later took maternity leave following the birth of her daughter in 2023, her career prize money has continued to reflect the success she achieved during her peak years. While her on-court earnings are impressive, they account for only a fraction of her overall wealth, as endorsement deals and business ventures have generated significantly more income throughout her career.

Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during the Womens 2nd round match against Sorana Cirstea of Romania on day 5 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Wednesday, January 22, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xLUKASxCOCHx 20260122142712460760

How much does Naomi Osaka make from endorsements?

Endorsements have been the biggest driver of Naomi Osaka’s wealth throughout her career. While her annual endorsement income varies from year to year, she has consistently ranked among the world’s highest-paid female athletes thanks to partnerships with some of the biggest global brands.

At the peak of her commercial success, Osaka earned more than $50 million in endorsement income in a single year, setting records for female athletes. Even after taking breaks from professional tennis to prioritize her mental health and later to become a mother, she has remained a highly sought-after brand ambassador.

Over the years, Osaka has partnered with major companies including Nike, Louis Vuitton, TAG Heuer, Nissan, Yonex, Panasonic, Mastercard, Sweetgreen, Levi’s, Maybelline New York, and Beats by Dre. She has also expanded beyond endorsements by investing in businesses and launching her own ventures, further diversifying her income.

Osaka’s global appeal stems not only from her success on the court but also from her multicultural background and influence beyond sports. Born to a Japanese mother and a Haitian father and raised in the United States, she has built a worldwide fan base. Her presence in fashion, entertainment, and social advocacy has made her one of the most marketable athletes in the world, allowing her to command lucrative sponsorship deals regardless of her tournament schedule.

Which brands sponsor Naomi Osaka in 2026?

Naomi Osaka continues to be one of the most recognizable faces in global sports, with a sponsorship portfolio that spans fashion, sports, technology, automotive, finance, and consumer goods. Over the years, she has signed endorsement deals with several blue-chip brands, many of which have remained with her despite breaks from professional tennis.

Long-term partnerships with companies such as Nike, Yonex, Louis Vuitton, TAG Heuer, Beats by Dre, Mastercard, Nissan, Panasonic, Zico, and Nissin Foods have played a major role in building her wealth and global brand. These endorsements have consistently generated far more income than her on-court prize money, making Osaka one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.

Sponsor Name Industry Type Nike Sports clothing and shoes Yonex Tennis rackets and gear Louis Vuitton Luxury fashion and bags TAG Heuer Luxury watches Beats by Dre Headphones and audio Mastercard Credit cards and finance Nissan Cars Panasonic Electronics Nissin Foods Food products

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What businesses does Naomi Osaka own?

Beyond tennis, Naomi Osaka has established herself as an entrepreneur by investing in and launching businesses across beauty, sports, and media. In 2021, she founded KINLÒ, a skincare brand designed to meet the needs of people with melanated skin, with a particular focus on sun protection and skincare education. She also co-founded Evolve, a sports management agency, alongside her longtime agent Stuart Duguid to help athletes build their brands and manage business opportunities.

In the entertainment space, Osaka launched Hana Kuma, a media production company created in partnership with LeBron James’ entertainment company to develop culturally diverse stories across film, television, and digital media. In addition to her business ventures, Osaka has invested in professional sports, becoming a part-owner of the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), reflecting her commitment to supporting women’s sports and expanding her investment portfolio.

Naomi Osaka’s financial success extends far beyond the tennis court. While her career prize money exceeds $22 million, the majority of her wealth has been generated through endorsements, investments, and entrepreneurial ventures. As of 2026, her estimated net worth stands at around $45 million, making her one of the wealthiest and most influential athletes in the world. With a growing portfolio of businesses and investments alongside her continued tennis career, Osaka remains well-positioned to expand both her brand and her fortune in the years ahead.