Naomi Osaka Pays Tribute to Her Roots With Eye-Catching Wimbledon Outfit

Turning a tennis match into a fashion show is something that Naomi Osaka does. The former World No.1 has taken the world by storm with her walkout outfits, especially at the Australian Open and the French Open. One would think the Japanese player would be limited in her options due to the all-white dress code at SW19, but think again, as Osaka left the audience and onlookers in awe with another spectacular piece of fashion.

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Working along with fashion designer Hana Yagi, Osaka’s Wimbledon outfit is a homage to her Japanese culture. She came on court in an all-white kimono with swinging sleeves, which had a cherry blossom theme and had cranes embroidered all over it. The dress also had a trailing bow but even though it looked heavy the designer ensured there was added weight due to the outfit. She had matching accessories in the form of a kanzashi hair ornament and Mikimoto jewelry, which are native to her country and complemented the look flawlessly.

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However, that’s not all: once Osaka took the kimono off for the match, out came the custom-made Nike Women’s Dri-FIT Tennis Dress, which also featured motifs inspired by Japanese culture. In keeping with Wimbledon’s dress code, Nike has fashioned a dress inspired by Kirigami, a unique Japanese art form based on paper cuts. Osaka’s kit has seven flowers attached to it and has custom pleats, all the while making sure that she had no issues while moving on court.

Talking about her outfit after the match, Osaka reiterated her passion for fashion and said she drew inspiration from the idea of a kimono to follow Wimbledon’s dress code.

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“Yeah, it makes a difference. For me, fashion is really fun”, said Osaka. You guys all look beautiful, and I kind of want to come out in something too. To me, my Japanese heritage means a lot. They said all white in Wimbledon, and I thought it’d be really cute to come out in a Kimono. I just get inspired by a lot of different things”.

Osaka’s choice of outfit did not stem solely from cultural heritage but also from a fascination with pop culture. The Japanese player openly admitted that “Kill Bill” is her favorite movie and that the dress she wore was inspired by a character in the movie.

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Osaka’s Grand Slam outfits this season have been a dazzling carousel of looks, with the Japanese player going for the jellyfish motif in Melbourne, wearing a large-brimmed hat and a veil during her court walkout. In Paris, she switched themes, going for an Eiffel Tower outfit that included a heavy, long, pleated black skirt, while her kit featured a bright gold sequinned outfit with metallic designs, a tribute to the Eiffel Tower, one of Paris’s most historic landmarks.

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Like at the other two Slams, fans could not take their eyes off Osaka’s outfit, marveling at the exceptional fashion statement.

Fans Marvel at Naomi Osaka’s Outfit

Fans were amazed by Osaka’s outfit and her confidence in wearing it at one of the year’s biggest events. “NAOMI OSAKA THE FASHION ICON THAT YOU ARE”, said one fan.

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Wearing the kimono as part of her outfit was Osaka’s way of paying tribute to her roots, as the kimono is one of the most popular Japanese outfits, prompting one fan to say, “liked the kimono touch.” In contrast, another fan chimed in, saying, “SHE’S SOOOO COOOL”.

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A lot of thought goes into these outfits for Osaka, who has openly admitted that donning them helps her enter her creative space and engage in storytelling so that fans can feel more connected to her. Her Wimbledon outfit really hit the right cord, as one fan said, “She looks amazing”, while another fan commented on her ability to turn a serious Grand Slam match into a fashion show. “Naomi Osaka once again turns her court entrance into a fashion show, and this is how she presented herself at #Wimbledon”, said the fan.

On court, Osaka had gradually been building her form on grass, reaching her first final on the surface at Bad Homburg, but her retirement had put fans in worry. However, the Japanese player had a strong start to her opening-round match at Wimbledon, winning 6-1, 7-5 against Elsa Jacquemot.