Naomi Osaka Reacts as Wimbledon Favorite Sells Out Before the Tournament Even Begins

Before ‌the third Slam of the year, Naomi Osaka had already turned heads with her unforgettable Grand Slam outfits. From a jellyfish-inspired look at the AO to a glittering gold outfit at the French Open, she kept raising the bar. However, this time, fans bought her Wimbledon outfit even before the tournament started, prompting Osaka’s cheeky reaction online.

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“You guys selling out my Wimby dress before I even had the opportunity to wear it on court is really gagging me,” Osaka wrote on her Threads account. “Okay fashionistas, I see you! (I got you for the walk on though).”

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For years, Osaka has encouraged the Beaverton-based brand Nike to release her Grand Slam tennis dresses to the public. This time, fans responded almost instantly.

With the 2026 SW19 approaching quickly, Nike officially launched Osaka’s latest grass-court outfit. The Nike Women’s ‘Dri-FIT Tennis Dress’ is available for $185 in adult sizes on the official site of Nike. However, sizes XS (0-2) and XL (16-18) have already sold out.

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According to the product description, the dress is “Crafted for Naomi Osaka to wear on the grass runway, this dress celebrates a timeless Japanese art form. Sweat-wicking tech helps her stay dry and comfortable, while the smooth, stretchy fabric allows her to play freely in this body-skimming design.”

The brand also shared more about the inspiration behind the outfit. The company explained that precise cuts separate ‘Kirigami’ from ‘Origami’, and this design takes inspiration from the traditional art form of Japan.

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The details on the dress celebrate the former world No. 1’s Japanese heritage while helping her stand out on Centre Court at ‌SW19. 7 carefully placed 3-D flowers are positioned so they will not interfere with her movement during on-court matches.

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While fans are already embracing her latest fashion statement for the third Slam of the year, Osaka is also preparing for The Championships. And that preparation is now well underway at the Bad Homburg Open.

Naomi Osaka storms into Bad Homburg QF after beating Elise Mertens

Along with her eye-catching Wimbledon outfit making headlines, the four-time Grand Slam winner is also finding her best tennis on grass. Osaka recently defeated the Belgian ace Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-3 at the Bad Homburg Open on Tuesday, which sent her into her first QF of the season.

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Her powerful serve once again became a major weapon, as it helped her close out the match in straight sets. During the contest, the 28-year-old fired 7 aces and won 86% of her first-serve points. The win also improved her career H2H record against the Belgian to 5-3.

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“I think it’s really important on grass, because of how fast it feels the matches go,” she said when asked about the importance of making a quick start on grass courts. “But, honestly, I don’t really think about it; I just try to play my game, and thankfully, I did get a really good start,” she added.

Now, Osaka waits to learn her next opponent for tomorrow, where she will face either Ekaterina Alexandrova or reigning Roland Garros champion Mirra Andreeva. If the 19-year-old Russian moves through, it will be the first meeting between the two stars.

And with her on-court dresses now making much noise, do you think she will be able to win the WTA 500 event in Germany and make a statement before heading towards SW19?