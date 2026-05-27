Naomi Osaka Reveals Punishment Fear as French Open Rival Takes Brutal Swipe at Her Outfit: ‘Couldn’t Care Less’

For Naomi Osaka, the tennis court once again became a runway as the four-time Grand Slam champion arrived strikingly at her opening round match at the French Open. Dressed in a black corset and shimmering pleated skirt by Nike, Osaka turned heads beneath the Parisian sun with undeniable catwalk energy. Yet behind the dazzling sequins lingered tension, as the bold outfit also brought fears of punishment and sly jabs from her opponent.

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“Ironically, when I first saw the dress in real life, I felt like I look like the Eiffel Tower at night time, when it’s like bright,” Osaka started by telling reporters at her post-match press conference while discussing the sparkling outfit.

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The former No. 1 then admitted that the reflective material made her nervous once she saw it under direct sunlight. She feared the shimmering design could potentially become an issue during her opening round match itself.

“And then I actually got a little worried because when the sun hits the dress, it reflects a lot. I was a little scared that the umpire was gonna like kick me off the court. So I got like two backup normal Nike dresses,” Osaka stressed later.

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In tennis, rules regarding flashing jewelry or reflective outfits are fairly straightforward. Opponents are allowed to raise concerns, and a chair umpire can request a player to remove highly reflective items if they distract the opponent or interfere with play. Fortunately for the Japanese ace, the dress did not create any chaos on court.

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Osaka also made sure to thank her sponsor, Nike, after the match. “Shout out, Nike. Thank god I didn’t have to wear them, though. I thought the reflection of the dress was really beautiful.”

Still, the outfit sparked heavy criticism online, with many fans debating whether such fashion statements belong on a tennis court. The conversation only grew louder after comments from her 38-year-old opponent, Laura Siegemund.

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Although Siegemund lost to Osaka on Court Suzanne-Lenglen in straight sets, she was later asked by Eurosport Germany about Osaka’s outfit reveal.

“I couldn’t care less,” Siegemund added. “I come here to play tennis, not to put on a fashion show. If other people want to put on a fashion show, that’s fine by me. I do find it a bit problematic sometimes, though, at every tournament, they scrutinize every last second until you’ve finally managed to get your water bottle unpacked,” she said later.

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For Osaka, however, fashion on the tennis court is nothing new. Over the years, her bold outfits and creative style choices have become part of her identity, often speaking louder than words whenever she steps onto the biggest stages in tennis.

How Naomi Osaka blends tennis excellence with bold fashion statements

Earlier this year at Rod Laver Arena, Naomi Osaka once again turned heads before even stepping onto the court. Dressed in a seafoam appliqued outfit paired with pleated white pants, a winged white hat, and a matching parasol, she instantly became one of the biggest talking points of the tournament.

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For many fans, the surprise was not about who arrived in such dramatic fashion, but rather the meaning behind the look itself. Osaka later explained that the outfit carried a personal connection and deeper symbolism.

“The inspiration was obviously the jellyfish, then butterflies, which kind of ties back to the butterfly moment I had here a long time ago, in 2021,” Osaka explained.

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Fashion has long become part of Osaka’s identity on the tennis court. Over the years, she has used outfits not only to stand out visually but also to express different sides of her personality.

That was especially visible during last year’s US Open, where she wore a red outfit for the night session and a lilac version for day matches. Osaka later admitted that the dresses often help her transform into completely different characters while competing.

At this year’s Roland Garros, Osaka spoke further about how fashion allows her to communicate with fans in ways words sometimes cannot. “I feel like fashion, for me, I don’t talk a lot, so that way I can talk through my clothes. That means I can be as loud with colors, patterns, or fabric as I want. I definitely would say I’m doing something here, too.”

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Osaka also credited both the Williams sisters as major inspirations behind her bold style choices. “I feel like we lost that a little in tennis. I always tell people I grew up with [about] Serena’s and Venus’ grand reveals. I literally can look at a picture and probably tell you what year that outfit came from.”

Now, with her fashion statements continuing to create as much conversation as her performances, attention shifts to Osaka’s second-round clash against Donna Vekić at Roland Garros. Fans will once again be watching closely to see what she brings both stylistically and competitively onto the Paris clay tomorrow.