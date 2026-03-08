Naomi Osaka Reveals What Her Outfit Really Means Despite Backlash at Indian Wells

After withdrawing from her third-round match against Maddison Inglis at the Australian Open due to an abdominal injury, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka made her return to Indian Wells. While her comeback was much-awaited, it was her outfit that grabbed all headlines as she stepped up to face Andorra’s Victoria Jiménez Kasintseva in the Round of 64. But why was it such a big deal?

Osaka was wearing her customary Nike outfit for the match, but it was the custom jewelry pieces designed by Filipino-American designer Chris Habana that sparked attention. Asked about her attire ahead of her opening match, Osaka told Vogue:

“When I first saw my Nike kit, my team and I started asking a bigger question: How do we build a world around it? I’ve always loved magazines and fashion editorials, so my brain naturally went to jewelry and accessories—pieces that could extend the story.”

Naomi Osaka’s outfit included an animal-printed top and shorts. The Habana pieces also featured ear cuffs, grills, mesh gloves, and a chainmail skirt. Osaka’s appearance was not just unique but also striking. Sharing her remarks on Habana’s accessories, Osaka remarked:

“He’s created these really layered pieces for artists that feel expressive, but also intentional. I loved the idea of bringing that energy onto the court.”

It wasn’t just Osaka’s outfit that was shining on the court as the 16th seed put up a solid performance to defeat Kasintseva 7-5, 6-2 in straight sets. Though her outfit clearly stood out during the match, the Japanese revealed that it will keep evolving as the tournaments progress:

“The pieces will keep evolving through the tournaments. You’ll see different combinations depending on how I’m feeling that day.”

But this isn’t the first time the Japanese star has made a bold outfit choice.

On day three of the Australian Open this year, she wore an ocean-toned tie-dye warm-up jacket with soft frills, and paired it with flowing white wide-leg trousers. Over that came a pleated mini-skirt, creating a layered look that felt playful, dramatic, and totally unexpected. A wide-brimmed hat topped with a sheer white veil and a matching parasol completed the look.

Imago Naomi Osaka, JPN, during second round of 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne, 22/01/2026 – *** Naomi Osaka, JPN, during second round of 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne, 22 01 2026 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHNxSUI

The inspiration behind the outfit, you may ask? Well, while reading to her two-year-old, she had come across an image of a jellyfish which appeared delicate, floating, and almost magical. That moment stayed with her, and soon enough, she stepped into Rod Laver Arena, and the world saw her inspiration.

Coming back, even though Naomi Osaka’s outfit sparked major buzz, fans didn’t think much of it. Instead, they were highly critical of the attire and made their feelings known on social media.

How did fans react to Naomi Osaka’s outfit?

The fans weren’t really into the idea of Osaka wearing customized jewelry pieces on court. Some felt that the 28-year-old was more focused on her look rather than her game.

“Less fashion more winds please get back to winning we don’t care what you’re wearing if you’re not gonna be there long enough for us to see it. @naomiosaka,” wrote one fan.

“She needs to focus on getting back in the top 10,” wrote another fan.

Despite the intense backlash, Osaka made it through to the Round of 32 with a dominant performance. Her year may not have started on a positive note due to the early exit at the Australian Open, but she will now be aiming to make a deeper run at Indian Wells.

She has set up a clash against Colombia’s Camila Osorio in the next round. The two have previously met on two occasions, and both have won a match each. Interestingly, their last encounter was at the 2025 Indian Wells Open, where Osorio had defeated Osaka comfortably by 6-4, 6-4 to make it through to the Round of 64. It remains to be seen who will gain the upper hand on the head-to-head record as the two lock horns for the third time.

Though Osorio may be ranked significantly lower than Osaka at 61st, the Colombian cannot be underestimated by any means. She knocked out the 18th seed, Iva Jovic, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 in what was a grueling Round of 64 clash, and her encounter against Osaka will definitely be one to watch.