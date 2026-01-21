Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open Look Draws Harsh Criticism as Nike’s Involvement Questioned

Naomi Osaka dominated headlines on the opening round of the Australian Open, halting the tournament’s rhythm with a show-stopping, jellyfish-inspired outfit. She truly embodied “making an entrance” as she walked out to face Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic. Yet the fashion moment sparked controversy, placing Nike under scrutiny as fans criticised what they saw as the brand’s double-sided stance.

After Osaka’s outfit made headlines, Jessica Schiffer, founder of Hard Court, shared an insider detail on X. She addressed growing speculation around Nike’s involvement. “I’ve confirmed with a source close to the production that Nike was only responsible for the dress she played in. Her walk on outfit by couturier Robert Wun was handled (and funded) by her personal management team,” Schiffer wrote.

She later added, “The point being that Osaka really takes these elaborate pieces into her own hands and if the other top Nike players—who are often mentioned alongside her as not getting the same treatment— wanted to go big like this, they could.”

Naomi Osaka’s famed 125 mph serve looks slow next to a jellyfish’s sting. A jellyfish can strike across 10 to 20 micrometres in less than one-millionth of a second. That contrast framed the inspiration behind her AO entrance. Speed was not the only idea she embraced.

The tunnel lit up as Osaka stepped onto the court. She wore a wide-brim hat with a long, sheer white veil covering her face. A matching umbrella rested in her hand. Each piece featured a single snow-white butterfly, the signature of couturier Robert Wun.

Osaka later shared close-up images of the look online. She captioned the post, “WUN OF ONE.” The message highlighted the bespoke nature of the design. It also underlined her close creative involvement in the presentation.

Underneath, her match outfit brought vivid colour. A blue-green Nike minidress featured aquatic-inspired ruffles. It was layered over a white pleated skirt and flowing pleated pants. The styling nodded to the dress-over-pants trend.

Bright aquamarine sneakers completed the look. Pearl earrings added a refined finish. The outfit carried personal meaning. It was inspired by her two-year-old daughter, Shai. “The birth of something new,” Osaka said. “It felt symbolic of energy, transformation, and excitement.”

When play began, Osaka removed the icy-white layers. She competed in the vibrant aqua set. The four-time Grand Slam champion defeated Antonia Ruzic and advanced to round two.

However, soon after Jessica Schiffer’s tweet gained traction online today, fans turned on Nike, accusing the brand of neglecting its other sponsored players.

Nike faces fan backlash over alleged injustice toward other players

As soon as the tweet appeared online, fan reactions followed quickly. One fan wrote, “Thankfully other tennis players care about the game, not caricature dressing. Half the time she dresses like she’s 5 years old and it’s odd. If dressing like a clown is considered going “big,” I applaud the other athletes for their restraint.” The comment drew strong engagement.

Another netizen was equally blunt. “She’s a complete and utter disappointment in relation to what she was in 2018. Yeah she knows how to wear fancy outfits but she gave up on the thing that got her the money to buy those outfits. She doesn’t embrace the work she only wants the highlights.” The criticism focused more on performance than fashion.

Nike currently sponsors several top WTA players. The list includes Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, and rising star Mirra Andreeva. The brand continues to reshape its tennis roster around elite talent. Emma Raducanu has since moved to Uniqlo, while Nike also sponsors Amanda Anisimova.

Despite this strong lineup, fans noticed a clear contrast. None of these players has received a similar fashion-forward walk-on moment at a Grand Slam. That absence became central to the debate. Many questioned why only Osaka appeared to enjoy this level of creative freedom.

For Osaka, on-court fashion is not new. Last year, she opened the season by debuting a sunflower-inspired Nike kit at the 2025 Australian Open. The bright look immediately stood out. It also set the tone for her fashion narrative that season.

She carried those bold colours into the spring. During the Sunshine Double, Osaka continued experimenting with vibrant designs. At the French Open, she unveiled a Sakura-themed Nike kit. Although she lost a tight first-round match to Paula Badosa, the pink outfit was widely praised.

At Wimbledon, Osaka followed tradition. Like every other player, she wore an all-white ensemble. The strict dress code left little room for experimentation. Still, her fans understood the restraint required at the All England Club.

New York was different. Osaka brought flair back at the US Open. She featured distinct day and night looks. She even added matching Labubus. The outfits quickly became talking points throughout the tournament.

Osaka began her US Open run in a “really elaborate” ruby-red Nike kit. Soon after, she switched to a purple version. Under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, the look stood out again. Fashion once more became part of her on-court identity.

Osaka later confirmed that her kits are not available for retail. Fans, however, can still shop her signature Nike collection. Online reactions remained divided. One fan commented, “She’s starved for attention. I’m not gonna pretend to be impressed and excited about some stupid outfit. I’m tuning in to watch people play tennis.”

Others defended her. Another fan wrote, “I’m a bit of a geezer who’d mostly be judged as beyond these things. Nope. It was fun and she didn’t waste anyone’s time with it. I don’t know why I favor her, but I do.” The split in opinion remained clear.

Aryna Sabalenka was also asked about the situation. After reaching the second round, she said, “For me, I wish Nike would let me do this kind of stuff, but not for this year,” Sabalenka said. “We are working on it, but I don’t know. I think I would be more like classy entrance.”

She continued thoughtfully. “Maybe, I don’t know, maybe long coat or — I don’t know. I mean, I was fantasizing, trying to work it out, but not good enough yet. But I’ll come up with something cool next year, for sure.” Her comments added nuance to the debate.

Some fans then clarified the facts. One wrote, “So you didn’t watch her interview post game??? Because she clearly stated in plain English that she designed that outfit.”

That aligned with Osaka’s own words after her first-round win. “Nike let me design this one, it’s modeled after a jellyfish. I’m so grateful that I get to do the things that I love,” Osaka said.

“It’s really beautiful, and shoutout to Robert Wun for doing this for me.” She added, “There’s a butterfly on the umbrella too. It has to do with the Australian Open I won in 2021, which I guess is a long time ago.”

As fan backlash continues to build, the debate shows no signs of slowing. What is your view on the matter? Share your thoughts below.