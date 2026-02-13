Naomi Osaka Slams Critics for Calling Out “Unsportsmanlike” Grunting: “Watch a Different Sport”

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka hasn’t had the smoothest start to the season – an early Australian Open exit and Japan’s United Cup disappointment kept her under the microscope. She now has a win-loss record of 3-2 in 2026. But the conversation quickly moved beyond results after her on-court grunting sparked criticism, even leading to a tense exchange with Sorana Cîrstea in Melbourne. Now, Osaka has responded – not with a racquet, but with words.

The former World No. 1 directly addressed podcasters questioning whether grunting is unsportsmanlike. Taking to Threads, she wrote: “I laugh when people that don’t know anything about tennis start a podcast about tennis. What do you mean grunting is unsportsmanlike, and it gives you the ick? Watch a different sport lol.” She later reposted it to Instagram Stories with another jab:

“Cause who gave them a microphone? Take it awayyyуууу.” For Osaka, the issue wasn’t just the noise – it was the perception that outsiders were defining competitive behavior without understanding the sport’s physical demands.

Grunting has divided tennis for decades. Some see it as gamesmanship; others see it as biomechanics. Controlled exhalation helps players stabilize the core, synchronize timing, and generate power, essentially linking breathing to shot production. And Osaka is far from alone. Players like Maria Sharapova, Rafael Nadal, Aryna Sabalenka, and Carlos Alcaraz have all been known for vocal intensity on court.

Research has long suggested grunting can actually enhance performance by improving breath control and force generation – helping players hit harder and more precisely during high-speed rallies. Still, the backlash never disappears. Traditionalists argue that excessive noise disrupts opponents and diminishes the sport’s aesthetic appeal.

The controversy dates back decades – Martina Navratilova famously complained about Monica Seles in the 1990s, while Agnieszka Radwańska once called Sharapova “too loud.” Even recently, Sabalenka revealed a grunting-related umpire call fueled her semifinal intensity in Melbourne.

In other words, the sport has argued about this issue longer than many podcasts have existed. Rather than just defending herself, Naomi Osaka is stepping into the conversation, literally. The Japanese star recently also revealed she and close friend Taylor Townsend plan to launch their own podcast, promising unfiltered opinions from actual players. But is she really serious about this? Let’s find out what she said.

Naomi Osaka reveals plans with her close friend Taylor Townsend

Off the court, Naomi Osaka and Taylor Townsend have quietly become one of tennis’ most entertaining duos. Now, their friendship may be heading to an entirely new platform – a podcast.

Their bond has been visible for months. Back in September 2025, Osaka publicly celebrated Townsend’s US Open doubles run, commenting on Instagram, “Your hardware collection grows every tournament; it’s sickening.”

Two months later, the pair went viral during the offseason in the Caribbean, dancing on a yacht to a mash-up of Nicki Minaj’s Beez in the Trap and 4 Non Blondes’ What’s Up?. The clip exploded online, highlighting the relaxed chemistry fans rarely see between elite athletes. Townsend captioned the moment, “In the ocean trap with @naomiosaka,” while Osaka later shared beach photos, writing, “Beaches and I just get along.”

Their connection has also extended beyond fun moments. During last year’s US Open, Townsend was verbally criticized by Jelena Ostapenko after their match. Naomi Osaka didn’t hesitate to speak up. “I know Taylor, and I know how hard she’s worked, and I know how smart she is… she’s the furthest thing from uneducated,” Osaka told reporters, firmly backing her friend.

Recently, Osaka floated a new idea on social media: “Me and @tay_taytownsend are gonna start a podcast. We would get canceled after the first episode though #nofilter.” Townsend immediately embraced it, replying: “You know… let’s cook up, sis.” The concept promises candid player perspectives – something fans rarely hear directly from the locker room.

Amid all these, there is also some sad news for all the Naomi Osaka fans out there… On the competitive side, Osaka has not only withdrawn from the Qatar Open but also confirmed she will skip the Dubai Tennis Championships. Instead, she’s targeting a return at the Sunshine Double – Indian Wells Open, followed by the Miami Open in March. Do you think the Japanese star can bounce back strongly this year?