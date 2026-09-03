Naomi Osaka Turns Heads Again With Round 2 US Open Outfit, but Not Everyone’s a Fan

An Allen Iverson tribute fit for her first-round US Open match on Monday. A Japanese kimono-inspired look at Wimbledon. An Eiffel Tower-inspired dress in Paris. And now, “Love & Basketball” in New York. Naomi Osaka‘s walk-on wardrobe is becoming a tournament attraction of its own.

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Every Grand Slam this season, she has found another way to make her entrance impossible to ignore, and her latest US Open look was no different. Against Kateřina Siniaková in Round 2 of the 2026 US Open on Thursday, Osaka arrived at the stadium wearing a crisp, structured white outer layer that extended into a dramatic, flowing, train-like design. Underneath, she had a sleek silver tennis dress, completed with a matching white visor and silver-colored sneakers.

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And as is usually the case, she once again drew the attention and admiration of fans who appreciated her bold fashion choice. The US Open Tennis X page even shared a picture of the fit, and it attracted quite a number of reactions from fans who didn’t hold back in expressing their thoughts.

“Love her style 🔥,” one fan wrote. Another fan, also expressing their admiration, wrote, “Naomi Osaka looks so fine out there on the court 😍.” One fan even went a step further, pointing to a seemingly deeper meaning behind the outfit and the message Osaka was trying to convey. “She’s expressing a narrative of greatness, courage, and history. Tennis is her means to tell the story to the world. BOW!” the fan wrote.

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However, while the admiration was evident, there was also a degree of criticism, especially from fans who aren’t entirely sold on the direction tennis’s fashion culture is heading. And of course, they also made sure to air their displeasure.

“I’m starting to wonder what takes more preparation: the match or the walkout fit,” one fan said. Another fan, equating the outfit to a red-carpet appearance, also said, “Naomi Osaka outfits are giving Gala Awards a run for their money.”

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Some fans were quite unhappy with the US Open for even promoting the outfit in the first place. One fan even reached the conclusion that Osaka was making everything about herself, saying, “Why do you keep promoting what the majority of fans can’t stand? Osaka is ridiculous and a narcissist by making it all about herself. She shows up her opponent every time she appears in these wacky outfits. I turn the Open off every single time you show any of her matches.” Another fan, also disagreeing with the US Open’s post caption that read, “Another fierce walkout fit from Naomi Osaka 🤍,” wrote, “Fierce walkout. WTF are they talking about? This looks like she just wrapped herself up in some leftover fabric material.”

This isn’t the first time Osaka’s outfit has generated quite a bit of debate among fans. Her theatrical arrivals have occasionally drawn backlash from traditional tennis purists who argue that they are a “distraction.” And for some others, they see it as Osaka bringing a vital, boundary-pushing lane of cultural relevance to the sport.

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Regardless of the debate over her outfit, however, it’s safe to say it has had no correlatable bearing on her performance. In fact, she has consistently backed up the theatrical presentation with elite athletic execution. And she did exactly that in her just-concluded Round 2 game against Kateřina Siniaková, locking in a hard-fought three-set victory, defeating her 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 to advance to the US Open third round.

She’s now heading to Round 3, where she will face No. 23 seed Elise Mertens on Friday. And while many will be anticipating another strong performance from the four-time Grand Slam winner, quite a number will also be on the lookout for the fashion statement she will arrive with this time around.