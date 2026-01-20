Naomi Osaka Turns Heads as Ex-Pro and Fans Left “Speechless” Over Her Outfit at the Australian Open

Naomi Osaka stepped onto Rod Laver Arena as the clear favourite, buoyed by strong crowd support. However, she stirred excitement even before the first ball was struck. Walking out to face Antonia Ruzic, Osaka captured global attention instantly, as fans reacted passionately to her striking and unique outfit, turning heads before play even began.

Naomi Osaka is well known for her bold fashion choices, and she delivered once again at the Australian Open. She wore an ocean blue tie-dye tracksuit jacket paired with white wide-leg bottoms for the coin toss.

Osaka also carried a white umbrella. A wide-brimmed hat covered much of her face, completing the striking and carefully styled look.

Laura Robson, on punditry duty for TNT Sports, was clearly impressed. “I think we have to really soak in this moment. It’s a vibe. She really does help design her walk-on outfits, the whole look has been thought out. Can she even see in that? I am not sure.”

Robson continued to praise the moment. “I can’t wait for the crowd to see her walk out in this because it is phenomenal. I think that Ruzic is thinking she’s a bit underdressed! We just saw the warm-up jacket but this is phenomenal. Wow, I love it, this is a moment. Who has got her tennis bag is my question.”

(More to come…)