Naomi Osaka Wins Praise From Tennis Fans With Latest Tokyo Fashion Statement

“It’s another language”-That is how Naomi Osaka identified fashion during a Vogue interview this year. The former World No.1 has a habit of turning walk-ons on the tennis court into fashion runways, something which has often polarised opinions among fans, pundits and other fans. However, when she walked out for her match against Jasmine Paolini in Tokyo, fans gave their seal of approval to the outfit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Fans were in awe of the custom-made blue and white outfit that Osaka wore as she walked on during the Pan Pacific Open in front of her home fans in Tokyo. The outfit featured a crane theme, symbolizing Osaka’s Japanese roots, as the crane represents peace in Japanese culture. The outfit was designed by Hana Yagi, who made the white kimono look for the four-time Major champion during Wimbledon this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Osaka, doing something special for her home event in Tokyo was important, as she came back at the Pan Pacific Open after four years. The last time she played at the event, she did not have a good outing in 2022; she withdrew before her second-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia. In that regard, the new outfit was not just a fashion statement but also a lucky charm, as Osaka made a winning start in Tokyo this time around, beating Paolini.

2026 has seen Osaka sport some outrageous walk-on outfits, mainly at the Majors. Her ensemble at the Australian Open featured a jellyfish theme, with the former World No.1 walking on with a hat and a veil while holding an umbrella. While her French Open outfit was inspired by the Eiffel Tower, she paid tribute to NBA legend Allen Iverson with her walk-on outfit at the US Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for paying tributes to Japanese culture, this is not the first time for Osaka. During the 2025 French Open, she donned a cherry-blossom-themed pink outfit, with cherry blossoms being a special flower in Japan during springtime. Osaka’s outfits have often courted criticism from some fans and experts who have talked about how the off-court fashion takes the focus away from the sport. Even Laura Siegemund, who was her opponent at the French Open this year, was not too impressed by the Japanese player’s foray into fashion during tennis matches.

The German took quite a harsh view of Osaka’s black-and-gold outfit she wore at Roland Garros this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I couldn’t care less,” said Siegemund in her post-match interview after her first-round loss to Osaka. “I come here to play tennis, not to put on a fashion show. And if others want to put on a fashion show, then they should go ahead and do it. That’s totally fine with me”.

However, the Japanese outfit was a bit of a hit with fans, who showed their appreciation on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans Are Impressed With Naomi Osaka’s Tokyo Outfit

The blue-and-white outfit seemed to resonate with fans, who sent many appreciative messages to Osaka on social media. “Osaka is a talented player and also a very creative person,” said a fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wow, glad she’s back I thought she’s done playing for this season,” said another fan. Given that she suffered a heartbreaking loss at her last tournament in Beijing and her scheduling habits over the last few seasons, Osaka’s participation in her home event after four years was not a sure thing, but the Japanese player is all for making one last push in 2026.

Other fans shared similar sentiments about the outfit, calling it a treat for the home audience. “Osaka looks right at home in Tokyo, the crowd must be loving every moment of this,” said one fan, while another said, “Osaka bringing style and results in Tokyo, the new kit looks like a good luck charm already.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While another fan simply said, “Love it Naomi!”

Many fans talked about the outfit being a lucky charm. Given that it has been more than five years since Osaka last won a Tour-level title, the Japanese player will welcome any intervention from destiny if it means ending the season with a title at her home event. Having beaten Paolini, she is all set to face Mia Pohankova in the next round.