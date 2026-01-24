Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Australian Open Hours Before Her Match Over Injury Concerns

Naomi Osaka has commanded attention throughout her Australian Open run, though not solely for her tennis. Her bold on-court style could have drawn focus again ahead of the third-round clash with Madison Inglis. Yet the narrative shifted abruptly as the two-time champion withdrew from the draw, leaving fans at Melbourne Park stunned and searching for answers.

Naomi Osaka explained her Australian Open withdrawal in a recent Instagram story. She revealed the decision came after listening to her body following her last match. “I’ve had to make the difficult decision to withdraw to address something my body needs attention for after my last match.”

She expressed deep disappointment about ending her run early. “I was so excited to keep going and this run meant the most to me, so having to stop here breaks my heart but I can’t risk doing any further damage so I can get back on the court.” Her words reflected both frustration and long-term focus.

Osaka also shared gratitude with fans and those around her. “Thanks for all the love and support…I’m so grateful everyone embraced me so much. And thank you to my whole team for always having my back and the tournament organizers for being so kind.”

