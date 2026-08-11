National Bank Open Cancels Entire Day’s Schedule Amid Extreme Conditions

The National Bank Open schedule has been wrecked by rain in Montreal. All four men’s quarterfinals were supposed to be played on Monday, but persistent rain made that impossible. With no roof available on any court, organizers had no backup plan and were forced to abandon play and push the matches to Tuesday.

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All matches scheduled for Monday have now been pushed to Tuesday. Fans will not need new tickets, though, as the National Bank Open confirmed that Monday’s tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled matches. That also means the tournament will not have to issue refunds.

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There are a total of seven matches that are now scheduled for Tuesday. This includes all four men’s singles quarterfinals and the remaining three men’s doubles quarterfinals. The singles clashes will see Luciano Darderi take on Brandon Nakashima, Rafael Jodar lock horns against Arthur Fils, Jakub Mensik face Ben Shelton, and Daniel Merida square off against Learner Tien.

On the other hand, the doubles quarterfinals will feature Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten facing off against Francisco Cerundolo and Tomas Martin Etcheverry, and Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos taking on Manuel Guinard and Guido Andreozzi. Additionally, the resumption of the match between the pairs Theo Arribage and Albano Olivetti and Fabian Marozsan and Daniil Medvedev will also take place. Arribage and Olivetti took the first set 7-6.

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The duo of Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo have already qualified for the semifinals. Their match against Duncan Chan and Alex Galarneau was the only one that reached a conclusion on Monday. Pavic and Arevalo won the match 6-2, 6-4.

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The matches at the WTA event in Toronto had also been affected due to rain last week. The first two days of the main draw saw multiple matches get postponed due to extreme weather conditions.

But the tournament is now going as per schedule, with two women’s singles quarterfinals to be played on Tuesday along with one remaining women’s doubles quarterfinal. The doubles draw will enter the semifinal stage on Tuesday itself, with the pair of Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Sara Errani taking on Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko during the night session.

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Rain problems at the National Bank Open are nothing new. In Montreal in 2024, bad weather wiped out the entire August 8 evening session and all play on August 9, forcing Tennis Canada to cancel, postpone and reshuffle matches. One session was scrapped simply to stop the delays from disrupting the ATP calendar even further. The weather risk is obvious.

Montreal is typically warm and humid in August, with average daytime highs around 77 degrees Fahrenheit and roughly 90 to 100 millimeters of rain during the month.

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Rain is a regular part of Montreal’s August weather, so the absence of a retractable roof leaves the tournament unnecessarily vulnerable to predictable disruptions.

Both tournaments have faced scheduling issues this year, and this has led to only a few matches being played during the entire day. The schedule became very thin as the tournament entered its second week. This pattern left many fans enraged, and they didn’t waste any time in complaining about the bizarre scheduling of the event.

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The National Bank Open came under scrutiny for glaring issues with the schedule

The fans took note of the scheduling problems when very few matches were played during Day 9 of the event in Montreal and Day 10 in Toronto. Notably, a total of just six matches were scheduled on the ninth day of the Montreal Masters. This included four singles matches and two doubles matches.

On the other hand, the schedule on the tenth day of the Toronto Masters was even thinner. Only three matches were scheduled for the day, with two of them being singles clashes and the remaining one being a doubles match.

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The National Bank Open hasn’t historically been a tournament that has suffered scheduling problems. Before 2011, the event used to follow the 7-day format with the ATP and WTA being held in completely different weeks. It had adopted the 12-day format in 2025, and this meant that both legs of the event now run concurrently over a much longer stretch.

It appears that the tournament hasn’t gotten used to the 12-day format yet. The schedule was jam-packed on almost every day of the first week, but it became severely thin just as the tournament entered its second week. A Masters event shouldn’t be facing such problems and should schedule an ample number of matches on each day unless it reaches the later stages.