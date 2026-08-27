“Never Ask”- Coco Gauff’s Mother Issues Blunt Warning to Extended Family Ahead of US Open

Being the second-highest-ranked women’s player from the US, it is not a surprise that tickets for Coco Gauff‘s matches sell out like hotcakes. She has a ton of fans who want to witness her live from the stands at the US Open, leading to some of her own family members not being able to catch Gauff in action this year. As a result, her mother, Candi Gauff, also made it clear that she won’t be distributing any more tickets.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I apologize in advance for this blunt, but necessary statement. I know you are very excited about Coco playing in the US Open. Me too!!!” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Coco’s guest ticket request have already been accounted for. Unfortunately, I will not be able to hook you up with a ticket. Please make arrangements to purchase a ticket.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Side note, never ask for more than 2 tickets. Coco is grown now and she has her own friends that she is honoring tickets for the match. Thank you for your continued support,” she added.

Gauff pulls up big crowds wherever she plays, but the hype goes through the roof when she competes in the US. There are a lot of expectations around her this time around as she is one of the top contenders for the women’s singles title. So, it’s not a surprise that all the guest tickets for her matches have already been claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old comes into Flushing Meadows after solid performances in the last two hard-court events. Gauff began the swing by reaching the semifinals of the National Bank Open, where she was eventually eliminated by Elena Rybakina, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

However, she redeemed herself in Cincinnati. She defeated players like Marta Kostyuk and Sara Bejlek on her way to the final. And in an all-American final between her and Jessica Pegula, Gauff delivered one of her best performances of the season and earned a comprehensive 6-2, 6-4 victory to claim her second Cincinnati title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Gauff also has a chance of dethroning Aryna Sabalenka from the No. 1 spot at the Grand Slam. But she will have to go all the way and win the coveted title for the second time if she wants to achieve that feat. With a points tally of 6,704, Gauff currently sits in fourth place. She will receive 2,000 points if she wins the title, and this will result in her surpassing Sabalenka’s tally of 8,575 points.

But there are some other factors that also need to be considered. A lot depends on Elena Rybakina, who has 8,141 points. If the Kazakh reaches the semifinals, then she will take over the rankings. Moreover, Sabalenka will hold that position if she manages to defend her title. It may look like a tough feat to achieve, but the Belarusian is very well capable of completing the mountain task.