“Never Gonna Go Bald”: Jessica Pegula Makes Candid Admission About Carlos Alcaraz’s Frequent Makeovers

Carlos Alcaraz’s mustache was already the talk of the town, a look he debuted at the Shanghai Masters, but Jessica Pegula and her fellow players and podcasters are still not able to get over his thick, flowing hair. Pegula discussed Alcaraz’s appearance on The Player’s Box, the podcast she hosts with Madison Keys, Jennifer Brady and Desirae Krawczyk.

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She has been paying close attention to his ever-evolving styles. “I’m kind of obsessed.” The group teased the mustache, but it was his hair that stuck with them.

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“Yeah, he’s never gonna go bald,” Pegula stated on the podcast, noting the volume of hair on Alcaraz’s scalp.

Irony being, at the 2025 US Open, he stepped onto the court with his head shaved down to the scalp after his brother’s mishap with the clippers. However, the Spaniard went on to win his second US Open title and sixth Grand Slam in total.

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Imago August 25, 2025, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA: Carlos Alcaraz during a match against Reilly Opelka on Day 2 of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday August 25, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Flushing Meadows USA – ZUMAp124 20250825_zaa_p124_117 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

“Love that he keeps giving us something new, though,” Pegula added about his experiments on his looks.

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Fans and everyone in the fraternity wait to see what new Alcaraz has in his bag, and that has become a part of the show. The mustache did not come as a form of style or a trend, but it came from a bet. Before the Japan Open final, a member of his team reportedly shouted that if he wins the title, everyone will grow a mustache, and he did win. Therefore, his whole entourage arrived in Shanghai with the look as promised.

One word from Marta Kostyuk said what half of tennis was thinking about Carlos Alcaraz’s mustache, which he kept in Shanghai alongside his whole team. When Tennis TV posted a close-up of the Spaniard’s new look, Kostyuk replied with a blunt “No.”

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Alcaraz shared his vision for the idea. “It was just about a bet.” He added that he wanted to see how he looked with it, and that nobody knew how long it would last.

However, the tournament was cut short by a third-round defeat to Zizou Bergs but the story goes back further than that bet, though. He keeps experimenting with his looks and completely owns the change. After shaving his head at the 2025 US Open, he asked the crowd after his first-round victory against Riley Opelka whether they liked the new cut, and he thought they did.

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Two days after lifting the trophy on September 7, he dyed his hair platinum blond. He followed that with a blond buzz cut at the Paris Masters in October 2025 and a mullet-style fade at Indian Wells in March.

His wrist injury gave him the time to try a new look. The 23-year-old spent roughly four months away from the court and let his hair grow, which led to the long hair he showed off at the World Cup final in July and the cornrows he posted on Instagram before returning at Cincinnati.

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Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED 19th July 2026 New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States of America FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball Final Football, Spain versus Argentina Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz and South Korean model and actress HoYeon Jung with the World Cup trophy BobxKupbens

Most stars guard a consistent image, and the contrast with Jannik Sinner’s buttoned-up look is often noted. Alcaraz does the opposite, and he appears to have fun with the response. It’s playfulness that matches his on-court game, thriving on variety and risk.

Moving on from his looks, Alcaraz has taken a wild card into the ATP 500 Vienna Open, which kicks off on October 26, and is the second seed behind Alexander Zverev. His first match is scheduled for October 27. The move came after the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia was pushed to December, which freed up his calendar.

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The seven-time Grand Slam champion has already won the Australian Open and the Japan Open this year, and he still has the Paris Masters and ATP Finals ahead.

The mustache is still intact, but will it survive till Austria, or there’s something new in the store from Alcaraz for everyone which will give Pegula and her friends more material.