Nick Kyrgios Admits He’ll Never Be the Same After Tough Brisbane Loss to American Star

After defeating Aryna Sabalenka in their “Battle of the Sexes” clash last month, it seemed like Nick Kyrgios was finally back. But two weeks later, Kyrgios has been dumped out of the Brisbane International by Aleksandar Kovacevic, with the loss quickly turning into a sobering reality check.

Did Nick Kyrgios just surrender after his first match of the season, before even getting a real chance to give his best at the Australian Open? Holding a wildcard at the Brisbane International, the “Battle of the Sexes 2.0” winner admitted he’s no longer living under the delusion of being the world’s “best player.” Kyrgios dropped his first ATP Tour match in 10 months, falling to Aleksandar Kovacevic at Pat Rafter Arena, and

After playing his first singles match since March 2025 and going down 6-3, 6-4 to Kovacevic, Kyrgios was in a reflective mood. “There was a point in my life in 2022 or when I was, you know, winning like multiple titles in a year, I generally thought I was the best player in the world,” he said.

But that invincibility couldn’t hold up to the realities of injury and recovery, and Kyrgios admitted that he’s lost some of his old self-belief. “I guess the people out there, they think that you just go under the knife and come back and throw him back out there and he’s the same player,” he added. “That’s just not how it is. It’s not reality.”

Ongoing problems with his knee, foot, and wrist have severely limited his ability to compete, restricting him to just five professional matches last season.

To put things into perspective, Kyrgios pointed to other players whose careers were altered by injuries, like Thanasi Kokkinakis, Juan Martín del Potro, Dominic Thiem, and Kei Nishikori, explaining that even Grand Slam contenders can struggle once their bodies begin to break down.

“You know, that’s what happens,” he said, underscoring how quickly things can change at the highest level.

Despite the setback, Kyrgios remained upbeat and fair in his assessment. He praised his opponent for playing “lights out” and acknowledged Kovacevic’s potential.

Looking ahead, the 30-year-old is still hopeful of earning one of the remaining Australian Open wildcards, staying realistic about expectations while continuing to push forward.

Nick Kyrgios opens up on the brutal reality behind his comeback

Nick Kyrgios explained that the grind is very different when a player isn’t healthy. When fit, he said the routine is simple: play the match, get treatment, and rest. But when injured, the workload actually increases, with rehab, gym sessions, conditioning, and court time all adding up.

In his words, “I feel like when you’re injured, people think you don’t play as much tennis and you’re not doing as much, but you’re actually doing a bit more. I feel like I’ve been playing more tennis, more than ever.”

Despite not competing, Kyrgios admitted life hasn’t slowed down. He said it still feels like being on tour, even without matches, calling it a strange contradiction. “I feel like I’ve been on tour all the time, but I haven’t been,” he explained, highlighting how demanding the process has been behind the scenes.

What truly stands out, though, is his reason for coming back. Kyrgios made it clear that this return isn’t about money or attention. He said he wants to prove something to himself and rediscover the competitive fire that drove him earlier in his career.

Ultimately, Nick Kyrgios said he’ll only play the Australian Open if he feels healthy enough to truly enjoy it. If he can’t deliver what fans expect (the “Kyrgios experience”), he’d rather step aside. Still, he hinted that he wouldn’t rule out another “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition if the timing feels right.