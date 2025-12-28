Nick Kyrgios Admits of Having Jitters Ahead of Battle of Sexes Match Against Aryna Sabalenka

Nick Kyrgios has spent December hopping between exhibitions, sharpening rhythm and confidence ahead of his long-awaited January comeback. Before the real grind begins, however, a spectacle awaits in Dubai. At the Coca-Cola Arena, the Australian will clash with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a best-of-three showdown, settled by a 10-point tiebreak if needed. With the moment approaching fast, Kyrgios admits nerves are already kicking in.

During his pre-exhibition press conference, Kyrgios spoke openly about his mindset. He admitted the occasion carries weight and expectation. “I would be lying if I said I’m not a bit nervous,” he said, setting an honest tone ahead of the clash.

Kyrgios acknowledged the stature of the moment and his opponent. He highlighted their shared experience on big stages. “Both of us have played in grand stadiums all over the world. She is a grand slam champion, I have played incredible matches,” he explained with calm confidence.

Despite the nerves, excitement clearly dominates. Kyrgios emphasized the global spotlight surrounding the match. “I can’t wait to step on the court. I know the whole world will be watching us,” he said, underlining the spectacle awaiting fans in Dubai.

He also injected humor into the buildup. Kyrgios revealed Sabalenka’s playful attempts to throw him off balance. “Aryna has tried to distract me with the nightlife here, but I remain focused,” he ended, laughing.

However, behind the jokes lies a difficult recent chapter. Kyrgios has battled persistent injuries over the past few years. Problems with his knee, foot, and wrist have severely limited his schedule and consistency.

This season, he has managed only five professional matches. Those appearances came across Brisbane, the Australian Open, and Indian Wells. He last competed at the tour level during the Miami Open in March.

Once ranked as high as world No.13 in 2016, Kyrgios now sits at No.666. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist is still rebuilding. However, he has been slowly working his way back to full fitness.

Many believe Kyrgios should defeat Sabalenka. She disagrees and embraces the uncertainty. “This event is really unpredictable. I don’t know what to expect, and that’s what I love because this is the feeling that you chase when you play sport,” she said. “I love to challenge myself, and this is a huge challenge, especially playing against Nick, a guy who is unpredictable and crazy. It’s great training for me and a great message to the girls out there – I hope they will see how strong and tough I am by playing against a guy.”

Kyrgios, meanwhile, remains unfazed, leaning on lessons learned from battling the world’s best.

Kyrgios remains unfazed by the challenge of facing Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka will enjoy a small but notable advantage on court. Her side will be 9% smaller than Nick Kyrgios’. This gives her slightly more margin for error. Kyrgios, by contrast, will need to be far more precise, especially when aiming close to the lines during rallies.

The format adds another layer of intrigue. Both players will be limited to just one serve. This removes second-serve safety and increases pressure. As a result, each serve will demand sharper decision-making and controlled aggression from the very first point.

Kyrgios has already adjusted his preparation to suit the unique rules. He explained how his team adapted at home. “My coach/best friend and I have made some adjustments at home,” Kyrgios said. “We have tried to adapt to the court conditions. It will be interesting. I can’t wait to see the court and its dimensions. I know she is trying to make me nervous, and she is, but so am I. The fact that the court is more equal is a great initiative, but the one-serve rule benefits me. Serving is my strong point.”

Later, Kyrgios reflected on his experience against elite competition. He acknowledged Sabalenka’s firepower while backing himself strongly. “I’ve seen some pretty scary opponents in my time. I’m well equipped and I know that Aryna has got some serious weapons at her disposal. I have come here prepare and ready. I feel like I’m going to win.”

He also addressed the mental unknowns surrounding the exhibition. “I haven’t won a grand slam, but I’ve walked out in a grand slam final. This is something completely different, so I don’t know how my body or mind will react.”

With anticipation building and contrasting strengths on display, excitement continues to rise. Who do you think will win this highly anticipated battle? Share your predictions in the comments below.