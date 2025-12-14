Nick Kyrgios’ Australian Open Wildcard Hangs in the Balance as Uncertainty Looms Large

The entry lists for the 2026 Australian Open, scheduled for January 12 to February 1, are officially out, and Nick Kyrgios’ name is nowhere to be found, even among the wildcards. That omission has only added to the mystery surrounding the 30-year-old’s potential return to his home Grand Slam, which remains one of the biggest unanswered questions heading into the new season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

To make matters more uncertain, tournament director Craig Tiley has offered no guarantees about a wildcard spot for the former Wimbledon finalist. Just hours ago, @TheFirstServeAU shared a post on X highlighting comments from the prospective new CEO of the United States Tennis Association regarding Nick Kyrgios’ chances of playing the Australian Open.

“I don’t know,” said Tiley. “We’ll have to wait and see. He’s been playing in events leading in. And I know he wants to play in the summer. So if he wants to play in the Summer that means he’ll want to play at the Australian Open.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old hasn’t competed regularly since March, with his lone win of the season coming in Miami before a second-round loss to Karen Khachanov. That match remains the most recent official appearance for the Canberra native. Moreover, since October 2022, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist has played just six matches, battling ongoing injuries that have raised serious questions about his fitness and match readiness.

So, with Nick Kyrgios’ protected ranking window now expired, his path into the Australian Open main draw is no longer automatic. He would need a wildcard to play in Melbourne, and while he remains one of the sport’s biggest attractions, nothing is guaranteed. His long absence, limited match play, and lingering physical concerns have pushed tournament organizers toward a cautious approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Craig Tiley confirmed that Kyrgios is actively trying to make a comeback, noting that he has entered several warm-up events and is “eager to compete in Australia this summer.” However, Tiley also made it clear that the situation is far from settled, saying there is “still a long way to go” before any final decision is made.

“But there’s still a lot of water that needs to go under the bridge. I think he’s beyond the period of a protected ranking, so he’s going to need a wildcard to play at the AO, as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In the meantime, Nick Kyrgios is set to face Aryna Sabalenka in an exhibition match at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on December 28, a matchup Ben Shelton has already called “interesting” and predicted will be “tough” for Kyrgios. Why, you ask?

What’s holding Nick Kyrgios back on court?

Speaking recently with Front Office Sports, world No. 9 Ben Shelton shared his take on the upcoming Battle of the Sexes between Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka, predicting it won’t be easy for Kyrgios. “I was with both of them last weekend and it’s going to be tough for him,” Ben Shelton said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shelton further pointed out that the conditions favor Sabalenka, explaining that Kyrgios will be playing on a slightly smaller court and won’t have the same serving advantage he usually relies on. With Sabalenka having “two serves” and being “the best player in the world right now,” Shelton believes the matchup will naturally tilt in her favor.

“You know, he has a court that I think is, I think, 9% smaller. He only has one serve; she has two. And obviously, she (Sabalenka) is the best player in the world right now. She’s very strong from the baseline.”

Shelton also highlighted Sabalenka’s power from the baseline, noting that limiting Kyrgios’ first serve takes away one of his biggest weapons. Despite that, he sees the matchup as compelling, calling it “an interesting match” and adding that it’s “definitely something I would tune in to.” For Shelton, the intrigue comes from seeing how Kyrgios adapts under unfamiliar conditions against the world’s top-ranked player.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, should Nick Kyrgios still be granted an Australian Open wildcard despite limited match play and fitness concerns? What do you think?