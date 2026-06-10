Nick Kyrgios Breaks Character After Ending 15-Month Wait for Singles Victory

After soaring to career highs in the grass court season 4 years ago, Nick Kyrgios saw injuries derail his journey, limiting his appearances and leaving his future hanging in the balance. Yet, despite his reputation as tennis’ unapologetic bad boy, known for fiery outbursts and defying tradition, the 31-year-old rediscovered his grass-court magic in Stuttgart Open with a commanding 6-3, 6-4 win over Corentin Moutet. And in a rare glimpse behind the bravado, he delivered an emotional tribute to fans, admitting their unwavering support helped fuel his long-awaited comeback.

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“I feel great and motivated,” he said at the post-match interview at the Centre Court. “Quite (an) emotional moment. I had a lot of surgeries and I’m very thrilled to be back. I had a wrist reconstruction, I had four knee surgeries. But I’m back mostly because of the fans. I’m staying for you guys”.

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The Aussie reached the Wimbledon final in 2022 and appeared poised to establish himself among the sport’s elite. However, a series of injuries prevented him from building on that success later on.

The 31-year-old last featured in a singles match in Brisbane back in January this year. Before that appearance, he had not competed in singles since March last year.

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His limited schedule has also reflected the extent of his physical struggles. Since October 2022, The Canberran has won just one singles match, although he has only played seven during that entire period.

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Alongside those singles appearances, he has also contested seven doubles matches till the AO this year. Persistent injury setbacks, particularly involving his wrist and knees, have continued to disrupt his comeback efforts.

There had been optimism surrounding his return last year after he competed alongside Gael Monfils in Washington. Many believed that appearance would pave the way for the US Open campaign.

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However, he withdrew from a planned mixed doubles partnership with WTA ace Naomi Osaka at Flushing Meadows. Later he even pulled out of the singles draw as well, with a lucky loser from the final round of qualifying taking his place.

Speaking about his physical condition at the time, Kyrgios admitted that his troublesome knee was “cooked” following his match against Monfils. The comment offered another glimpse into the challenges he had been facing behind the scenes in his glimmering tennis career.

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Now, after displaying flashes of the grass-court brilliance that once carried him to the All-England Club final with a straight-sets victory over the French ace at Tennis Club Weissenhof, there is renewed excitement surrounding his comeback.

Yet despite the encouraging signs, Kyrgios has stopped short of making any firm commitments regarding his long-term future on the ATP Tour.

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Nick Kyrgios avoids future commitment despite winning his comeback match

Nick Kyrgios may have returned to winning ways after 15 long months, but he remains cautious about what lies ahead. The Aussie ace is not ready to make any firm promises about his future on tour.

“I’m so thrilled to be back, and playing some high-level tennis as well,” he added. “Confident? I don’t know if that is a word I’m feeling quite yet. Obviously, I will see how I feel tomorrow.”

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Currently unranked, the ‘badboy of tennis’ will next face Japanese qualifier Sho Shimabukuro in the 2nd round on Thursday. A strong performance could strengthen his case for a SW19 wild card, with the official announcements expected next week.

Despite the opportunity in front of him, The Australian knows better than anyone how quickly circumstances can change. The uncertainty surrounding his comeback to the tour extends beyond physical concerns. Kyrgios also admitted that self-doubt had crept in during some of his darkest moments away from the court.

“Honestly, there were so many times I was ⁠thinking: ’Why am I playing? What more do I need to do?’ And I look at you guys, and this is why I’m playing, ⁠so I’ll hang around a little longer,” he added at the court, a rare side of the Australian.

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At the same time, Kyrgios was encouraged by what he produced during his opening-round victory. “I’m pleased with the way I played today; I’m pleased with ⁠the way I’m feeling in my body, I’ve been putting in a lot of work so I’m just really happy to ‌be back.”

Before shifting his attention fully toward a potential Wimbledon wildcard or second round match, Kyrgios still has another assignment to navigate. He is scheduled to team up with Alexander Bublik in doubles on Wednesday against Jakub Paul and Ryan Seggerman.

For now, the biggest question remains unanswered. If his body continues to cooperate and results keep moving in the right direction, could fans soon see Kyrgios back at the All-England Club once again? Only time will tell.