Nick Kyrgios Claims the Wimbledon Trophy Was His if He Faced Rafael Nadal Instead Of Novak Djokovic

During the 2022 Wimbledon final, Nick Kyrgios really showcased everything he had on Centre Court against Novak Djokovic—his powerful serves, those unpredictable trick shots, and all that fiery emotion—but in the end, he still came up short in four sets. The final score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) really defined up the match.

Kyrgios came out strong, but Djokovic’s steady composure and ability to perform under pressure made all the difference in those key moments. Kyrgios mentioned after the match, “I felt like he didn’t do anything amazing today… But he was just so composed,” pointing out that the Serb’s mental strength was his biggest asset.

However, there’s this recent buzz from ESPN Tenis on X where Kyrgios mentioned that if he had faced a different opponent in that final, the result would have been totally different. The Australian said, “I don’t think I could have played any better in the Wimbledon final. I served the best I could, but Djokovic broke my serve three out of four times. If my opponent had been Nadal, I would have done well against him.”

Nick Kyrgios’ argument hinges on the contrasting styles and historical matchups between the members of tennis’s legendary “Big Three.” Djokovic really showed us how to handle pressure and take advantage of those tiny chances during his win against Kyrgios.

Kyrgios amazed everyone with 30 aces and some amazing winners, but Djokovic kept it steady with his flawless play, making only 10 errors that weren’t serves throughout the whole match. He played a tough defense, really focusing on staying mentally strong, just waiting for Kyrgios to lose his concentration.

You know, one of their most memorable matchups happened in the fourth round of Wimbledon back in 2014. It was a young 19-year-old Kyrgios, who was ranked 144th in the world at the time, making a huge statement by taking down the then-world number one, Nadal. He won it in four sets: 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. However, Kyrgios had this really funny moment in his latest match.

Nick Kyrgios’ 2-word response to his American rival

On Saturday at the Atlanta Cup, Nick Kyrgios finally made his much-anticipated return to the court, facing off against the American sensation Ben Shelton. After being away from the game for months because of wrist and knee problems, the Australian, who’s now ranked outside the top 600, finally hit the court for his first match. In the end, it was Shelton’s steady play that secured the friendly match, with the American finishing strong at 7-6, 6-3.

Even though things didn’t go his way, the best moment of the night for Kyrgios wasn’t a fantastic shot or an ace; it was actually a hilarious, awkward tumble at the net. He jumped onto his Instagram story and dropped a quick, two-word reply to Shelton about the viral clip: “Hahaha thanks.”

This playful exchange really shows the unique and evolving bond between Kyrgios and Shelton. Kyrgios opened up about the American player before the Atlanta exhibition, mentioning that he sees “a lot of myself in his tennis, his risk-taking, and the way he interacts with the crowd.” He called Shelton an “incredible player,” mentioning how his explosive energy reminds him of his own younger days.

Kyrgios’ comment on social media after the net incident really shows this connection, viewing Shelton not just as a competitor but as someone he can joke around with. Playing in exhibitions like this will help him get a better grasp of his form before he makes a full return in 2026.