Nick Kyrgios Confirms His Return to Professional Tour

Nick Kyrgios spent recent seasons wrestling with chronic physical setbacks, making only scattered Tour appearances after multiple surgeries in 2023 and 2024. Nearly two years of stop-start recovery pushed him to the brink of retirement, and fresh interruptions in 2025 stalled any momentum. Now, with a new season looming, the Australian fires up an unexpected comeback, securing a wildcard for his return to competition nine months after his last appearance.

Kyrgios has received a wildcard entry into the Brisbane International. The decision signals his determination to play at the Australian Open. He will compete in Queensland from January 4-11. Officials may also grant him another wildcard for the Grand Slam in Melbourne.

He is a former Brisbane champion. The 2018 winner was officially confirmed today as part of the next Brisbane International field. Tournament director Cameron Pearson praised his return. “Nick has long been a favourite with Brisbane crowds and will be a major drawcard for fans,” Pearson said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome him back to Brisbane and can’t wait to watch him perform in front of a passionate home crowd.”

Kyrgios has struggled with extended injury issues. He has undergone four knee and wrist surgeries. As a result, he has played only six ATP Tour matches in more than three years. His absence from singles competition has been long and disruptive.

The 30-year-old will build further match play after Brisbane. He is scheduled to contest the round-robin Kooyong Classic in Melbourne from January 13-15. The event will give him more hard-court preparation before the Australian Open. Organisers are expected to finalise all Melbourne wildcards before qualifying begins on January 12.

Kyrgios has spoken positively about his progress. He revealed he had been training at a level similar to his career-best season in 2022. That year, he reached his first Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon. He lost the grass-court final to Novak Djokovic in four sets. He also reached the US Open quarter-finals.

Kyrgios credited his improvement to reduced discomfort in his knee. “I don’t know whether to call it a miracle or anything, but my knee feels like it’s gotten younger by a couple of years,” Kyrgios said. “I really didn’t have hope to be able to play AO or just ever get back to that point of where I felt comfortable and competing and really letting my body go.”

His most recent singles match came at the Miami Masters in March. He lost 7-6 (7-3), 6-0 to Russian player Karen Khachanov. Even so, the current layoff is shorter than his previous absence. Last summer, Brisbane marked his first appearance in 18 months.

There is also a double narrative. Twelve months ago, Kyrgios partnered with Novak Djokovic in Brisbane. He will again team with Thanasi Kokkinakis. Both men won the Australian Open doubles title together in 2022. Their reunion is expected to generate local support.

Kyrgios will now return to Brisbane as a headline attraction. He will also appear in the Battle of the Sexes exhibition. His schedule shows renewed ambition, improved fitness, and a clear aim to re-enter elite competition.

Kyrgios claims few men can match Aryna Sabalenka

With the Battle of the Sexes approaching in Dubai, interest has grown around the meeting between Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka. The match has generated debate, but Kyrgios is embracing the chance to play the World No.1. He has stated that only a few male players can truly challenge the best women in the world.

Kyrgios expressed his outlook in direct terms. “I think my chances are really high. I’m very confident in my ability. It’s going to be fun, but I’m also a bit nervous. I like doing things that are outside the box. Honestly, not many males in my position would have done that and taken the opportunity. I don’t know what’s going to happen, we’ll see. I’ve been in a lot of controversies in my whole career and this is another thing I get to experience.”

The match adds to the spectacle of a new season. Fans will hope to see Kyrgios handle the occasion well. His profile and style usually attract strong reactions.

Attention is also turning toward Brisbane. The tournament marks an important stage in his return. A positive start would help him build confidence after long injury setbacks.

The question now is whether he can convert preparation into results.