Nick Kyrgios Defends Aryna Sabalenka Amid Billie Jean King’s Criticism

The tennis world loves a spectacle, but it loves a controversy even more. And when Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka announced their much-anticipated Battle of the Sexes exhibition, excitement quickly turned into a storm of opinions. Legends like Billie Jean King and several pundits raised their eyebrows, questioning the motives, the message, and the very idea behind reviving such a matchup in modern tennis. But if there’s one player who never shies away from a storm, it’s Nick Kyrgios.

As the noise grew louder – accusations of gimmickry, concerns about optics, debates about gender dynamics – the Australian maverick stepped forward with the kind of blunt honesty only he can deliver. Tennis legend Billie Jean King, who had defeated self-proclaimed chauvinist Bobby Riggs 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in Houston in September 1973, recently claimed this match between Kyrgios and Sabalenka is “not the same” as her era-defining moment in tennis. “The only similarity is that one is a boy and one is a girl. That’s it. Everything else, no. Ours was about social change, culturally, where we were in 1973. This one is not.” Hearing all these, Kyrgios fired back at critics, stating:

“By the way, all the negative comments towards the Battle of the Sexes are doing nothing but giving it more attention. At the end of the day, Aryna will go down as one of the greatest players to play this game. I will have entertained crowds around the world.”

While debates raged online, Nick Kyrgios reminded everyone of a simple truth: this match wasn’t created for agendas or headlines. It was created by two people who genuinely enjoy the challenge and the showmanship of tennis. “We are two humans that are good friends who want to put on a show and get more eyes on tennis. Not all this other BS – does this not look like tennis is going in the right direction? Sit back and enjoy the show. We both love the challenge and are going into this with no real experience. No one cares what you have to say.”

Nick Kyrgios Aryna Sabalenka Age: 30 Age: 27 Current Rank: 672 Current Rank: 1 Career Titles: 7 Career Titles: 21 Highest Rank: 13 Highest Rank: 1 Best Grand Slam record: 2022 Wimbledon final Best Grand Slam record: won Grand Slam titles four times

Whether fans love or hate the idea, there’s no denying that the Battle of the Sexes revival has captured global attention. And in a sport chasing younger audiences and more mainstream buzz, that alone is a victory.

The exhibition will be the best of three sets, with a 10-point tie-breaker if it goes to a decider. Each player will receive one serve, while Aryna Sabalenka’s of the court will be 9% smaller. Even on this, Billie Jean King had a point or two to say. “I played Bobby three out of five sets. I played on a court and didn’t change anything. I said, ‘look, I play straight up, or else I’m not going to play.’ And Bobby loved it.”

According to King, her battle was more political, and she had to beat Riggs for societal change. She fails to find a similar thing in this encounter between Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka. But let me tell you, Kings isn’t the only one who wasn’t too pleased with this idea…

Who else from the tennis world reacted to this epic duel between Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka?

The tennis world knew Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka would bring fireworks the moment their Battle of the Sexes exhibition was announced – but no one expected the emotional whirlwind that followed. From the legends voicing concerns to fans flooding social media with excitement, the matchup has quickly become one of the most talked-about events in tennis.

Aussie legend Rennae Stubbs made a bold statement on this. “Nobody gives a f— what is happening with Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios. The only reason they are putting it on is it’s literally their management company, Evolve, is saying we can make a bit of money here. It’ll be good. Put it on TV, sell a few tickets. But what is in this for women’s tennis? Nick Kyrgios, unless he is really hurt and can’t run at all, he is going to win this match so easily.”

Replying to this during his interview with Piers Morgan, Kyrgios said that he has never really taken Stubbs’ statements about himself personally or with any care. Another former pro, Steve Johnson, labelled it as “ridiculous” and said that he will not watch the Battle of the Sexes. Even Jack Sock had a similar opinion.

Interestingly, even Ben Shelton also opened up on this topic recently. “I don’t even think you can put it in the context of Billie Jean playing Bobby Riggs. … I don’t think anyone’s going to take it seriously. Other than them getting a check, which is great, I’m sure it’s a big check.”

Love it or hate it, Nick Kyrgios-Aryna Sabalenka showdown has already accomplished something rare: it has the entire tennis community talking – debating, arguing, laughing, choosing sides, and tuning in. The reactions won’t stop. The debates won’t cool. And that’s exactly why this match matters.

And according to Aryna Sabalenka, she firmly believes that this match will not damage women’s sports. “I am not putting myself at any risk. We’re there to have fun and bring great tennis. Whoever wins, wins. It’s so obvious that the man is biologically stronger than the woman, but it’s not about that. This event is only going to help bring women’s tennis to a higher level.”

