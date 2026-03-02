Nick Kyrgios Denied Victory After Chair Umpire Makes Error at $1M Las Vegas Event

The spotlight was firmly on Nick Kyrgios at the MGM Slam in Las Vegas, but what should have been a thrilling exhibition clash turned controversial. Just days before Indian Wells, eight top stars gathered at the T-Mobile Arena for the $1 million spectacle. Yet, instead of fireworks alone, it was a shocking scoreboard mix-up during Kyrgios’ match that stole the headlines.

The controversy erupted during Kyrgios’ 10-point tie-break battle against Alexander Bublik. A fan quickly pointed out the apparent blunder online: “But was I the only one who saw a mistake in the Kyrgios and Bublik score? Kyrgios served at 9-7, but they scored it 8-8.” Renowned tennis journalist Jose Morgado confirmed the mishap, replying, “True. Kyrgios was 9-7 up, but the umpire messed up the score and called it 8-8. Nick lost the next two points and the match.”

In a format where every point counts, the error proved decisive, denying Nick Kyrgios what appeared to be a legitimate victory. Despite the drama surrounding Kyrgios, excitement around the MGM Slam remained sky-high. The event featured a fast-paced 10-point tiebreak knockout singles format, offering fans quick-fire action and serious prize money.

Ahead of the tournament, Lorenzo Musetti expressed his enthusiasm to the Las Vegas Review-Journal: “I think it’s a really cool format with eight top players, the opportunity to play in Vegas, which is probably the most known city for shows, for entertainment. I think that’s a really great combination to what people want to see in a tennis exhibition.”

American star Taylor Fritz echoed that sentiment. “It’s awesome to do an event there that’s fast-paced and exciting,” he said, underlining the entertainment-first approach of the Las Vegas showcase.

For players like Nick Kyrgios, whose flair thrives in high-energy atmospheres, the setting seemed perfect – making the scoreboard controversy all the more frustrating.

However, ultimately, it was Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca who stole the silverware. The 19-year-old defeated Reilly Opelka 10-6, 7-10, 10-5 in the final after overcoming Gael Monfils and Bublik earlier in the draw. Fonseca walked away with $300,000 from the $1 million prize pool. Opelka earned $150,000 as runner-up, while Fritz and Bublik took home $100,000 each as semifinalists. Quarterfinalists – Tommy Paul, Casper Ruud, Monfils, and Nick Kyrgios – received $87,500 apiece.

As the tennis world now shifts focus to the BNP Paribas Open, the buzz surrounding Kyrgios lingers. While the MGM Slam was just an exhibition, the scoreboard mix-up ensured that Kyrgios’ Las Vegas outing will be remembered for more than just entertainment; it will be remembered for the victory that might have slipped away. But what really pushes Kyrgios to take part in these events?

Nick Kyrgios reveals the main reason behind taking part in exhibition matches

Nick Kyrgios has never been one to follow the conventional ATP roadmap. After making his return to the Tour earlier this year, the Australian star made headlines not just for his comeback but for a packed exhibition schedule that spanned continents. Earlier this year, Nick Kyrgios openly explained why these high-profile exhibition appearances are a key part of his current career plan.

Following an injury-hit 2025 season in which Kyrgios featured in fewer than 10 matches, the former Wimbledon finalist opted for a different route to rebuild rhythm and visibility. Among the standout appearances was a much-talked-about Battle of the Sexes-style rematch against Aryna Sabalenka in Dubai, where Kyrgios secured a straight-sets win. He also took center stage at The Garden Cup at Madison Square Garden, sharing the spotlight with Naomi Osaka and Tommy Paul.

Nick Kyrgios didn’t shy away from the real motivation behind these appearances. He candidly admitted that financial incentives and global exposure are major factors. “Like I have also, and I know in this part of my career, I know why I’m playing those exhibitions, and I know why I’m doing that, because cash is great.”

He also acknowledged that while some opponents are spending months training at one location to peak for tournaments, his priorities are different.

Currently ranked No. 751 in the world, Nick Kyrgios faces a steep climb if he hopes to make deep runs at ATP events this season. The ranking reflects inactivity more than ability, but the physical question marks remain significant. If his body holds up, and particularly if his serve regains its former reliability, Nick Kyrgios still possesses the firepower to trouble top players, especially in faster conditions. Do you think Kyrgios can win a title in 2026, though?