Nick Kyrgios Drops Bold 2-Word Response As ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Rematch Hypes Up After Aryna Sabalenka’s Claims

The tennis world has been divided since the latest Battle of the Sexes. Nick Kyrgios stunned Aryna Sabalenka in Dubai last week, taking her down in straight sets, 3-6, 3-6. The event paid tribute to the iconic 1973 match that changed the course of sport when Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs. But the 2025 edition drew heavy criticism for missing the essence of that original showdown. Despite the backlash, Kyrgios and Sabalenka stood firm in support of it.

“For the next match, we’ll come up with a different format…I think I would keep the full court for Nick, but I would take two serves. I think that would even our level a bit more,” Sabalenka said ahead of her Brisbane International title defence. The Belarusian admitted she’s eager to avenge her loss to the Aussie.

Under the tweet of her statement, tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg chimed in on X: “Surely no one needs a rematch of that disaster, god forbid.” To which, Nick Kyrgios responded with, “IM IN,” showing he was more than ready for another round.

For context: on Sunday, the Belarusian’s side of the court was reduced by 9% inside Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Both players were also limited to one serve each. The exhibition aimed to recreate the energy of the original Battle of the Sexes, but it didn’t land well. For most fans, it felt more like a modern gimmick than a nostalgic tribute.

Billie Jean King herself wasn’t impressed by the new version featuring the WTA World No. 1 and the Australian showman. She dismissed comparisons to her historic 1973 clash, telling the BBC earlier this week that the two events had entirely different meanings.

“Ours was about social change—culturally, where we were in 1973,” King said. “This one is not. I hope it’s a great match. I want Sabalenka, obviously, to win, but it’s just not the same.”

The reaction after the match was just as intense. Former British No. 1 Annabel Croft wasn’t pleased with Nick Kyrgios’ variety. She admitted his mix of touch and trickery kept Sabalenka under pressure. To her, the match had flair and tension, but felt it lacked a spark.

“I think it didn’t quite live up to what I thought it might be,” Croft said. “That was a lot to do with how he played the game. He did what he does on the tour generally. He is a very awkward customer for anyone. Slice, choppy forehands, slow balling, awkwardness. The ball was moving a lot, particularly on his serve.”

Many were caught off guard that the World No. 1 couldn’t take Kyrgios down. Still, Sabalenka fought hard and showed grit. In the end, for both players, the match was about putting on a show. They even came in to defend their choice to be part of this unconventional event.

Nick Kyrgios and Sabalenka don’t understand Battle of the Sexes criticism

After the match, both players faced the press and addressed the noise surrounding their Battle of the Sexes showdown. The debate had raged since the event was first announced, and the spotlight only grew brighter after Kyrgios’ straight-sets win. But Aryna Sabalenka wasn’t fazed. She stood by her decision and made her feelings very clear.

“I honestly don’t understand how people were able to find something negative in this event,” the Belarusian said. “I think for the WTA, I just showed that I was playing great tennis; it was an entertaining match, it wasn’t like 6-0, 6-0. It was a great fight. It was interesting to watch, and it brought more eyes to tennis.”

“The idea behind it is to help our sport grow and show tennis from a different side, that tennis events can be fun and we can make it almost as big as Grand Slam matches,” she added.

Still, not everyone was convinced. Some fans viewed it as a fun exhibition, but others took issue when it was sold as a serious contest. On the other hand, Nick Kyrgios wasn’t having any of that criticism. Once the world No. 13 and now ranked 671 after a long injury spell, he had no trouble defending both the concept and his opponent.

“Let me just remind you that I’m one of 16 people that have ever beaten the Big Four. Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal have all lost to me,” Kyrgios said. “She just proved she can go out there and compete against someone that’s beaten the greatest of all time. There’s nothing but positives that can be taken away from this.”

“Everyone that was negative watched. That’s the funny thing about it. This has probably been the most talked about event in sport over the last six months if you look at social media interactions and news coverage,” he said.

Now, the dust has settled, and a new season is underway. Aryna Sabalenka is already down under for the Brisbane International, and Nick Kyrgios will kick off his 2026 campaign there too, chasing his second ATP 250 title. There’s no word of a possible return of the Battle of the Sexes. But would they really have a rematch? Share your thoughts in the comments below!