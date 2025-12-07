Nick Kyrgios Drops Sharp 2-Word Reaction to Ben Shelton After Dramatic On-court Fall

On Saturday at the Atlanta Cup, Nick Kyrgios made his much-anticipated comeback to the court, going up against American sensation Ben Shelton. After months away from the game due to ongoing wrist and knee issues, the Australian, currently ranked outside the top 600, stepped onto the court for his first match. He saw this high-profile exhibition as a chance to gauge his physical condition for a possible comeback in 2026.

In the end, it was Shelton’s consistent performance that clinched the friendly match, as the American took home a 7-6, 6-3 win. Even though the outcome wasn’t in his favor, the highlight of the night for Kyrgios wasn’t a great shot or an ace; it was actually a funny, awkward fall at the net. He hopped on his Instagram story and shared a quick, two-word response to Shelton about the viral clip: “Hahaha thanks.”

This fun back-and-forth highlights the special and changing relationship between Kyrgios and the younger Shelton. Before the Atlanta exhibition, Kyrgios shared his thoughts about the American player, saying he sees “a lot of myself in his tennis, his risk-taking, and the way he interacts with the crowd.”

He referred to Shelton as an “incredible player,” saying that his explosive energy takes him back to his own younger days. Kyrgios’ social media comment after the net incident really highlights this bond, seeing Shelton not just as a rival but as someone he can share a laugh with.

For Kyrgios, who’s working his way back from some tough injuries, these exhibitions mean a lot more than just tennis. It’s a great opportunity to get back to the excitement of competition and the friendship that comes with being on tour. But you know, the Aussie’s mindset is definitely worth looking into before he makes his full return to the sport.

Nick Kyrgios keeps his mind balanced

Nick Kyrgios’ mindset in professional tennis is shaped by a mix of complex and sometimes conflicting psychological factors. Kyrgios really opened up during a rare moment of vulnerability, saying, “I think when things get tough, I’m just a little bit soft… I don’t love the sport. But, you know, I don’t really know what else to do without it.”

But this mindset isn’t fixed; he’s shown he can turn criticism into motivation and even respect his competitors. A good example of this was after his tough Wimbledon match against Novak Djokovic in 2022.

The Serb took the match with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6, and the Aussie commented, “Yeah, yeah, he’s a bit of a god, I’m not going to lie. I thought I played well, but yeah, first of all, I want to congratulate Novak and your team, of course. You’ve won this championship, I don’t even know how many times anymore.”

In the end, his way of thinking shows that there’s a constant mental struggle involved, and it takes discipline to really make the most of it at the top level. And 2026 might be an exciting year for the Aussie, owing to his proper comeback to tennis.