Nick Kyrgios Fires Shot Over Claims Denying Australian Open Appearance: “Wouldn’t Take Too Much Advice”

Nick Kyrgios may still be waiting on an Australian Open wildcard, but outside criticism is doing little to distract him from the fight ahead. Long accustomed to noise from the sidelines, Kyrgios has often turned doubt into motivation. But when former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski became the latest ex-player to question him, the Australian did not retreat; he responded, firing back with the same edge that has defined his career.

Nick Kyrgios delivered a blunt response when asked about Greg Rusedski’s comments. Speaking to 9News, the Australian did not hold back. “I’m pretty sure Greg got done for performance-enhancing drugs one time in his career, so I wouldn’t take too much advice from someone like that,” Kyrgios said. “Remind me when the last time he sold out one of his matches.”

However, Rusedski quickly responded to Kyrgios on social media. He said the comments misrepresented the facts. “Maybe before you comment, you should actually read the judgement and understand the case,” he wrote. “I was exonerated and proven 100% innocent!” Rusedski also referenced a past incident, adding, “Last time this happened your agent had the decency to apologise for your behaviour and no further action was taken.”

The remarks followed Rusedski’s criticism on the Off-Court podcast. The former British No. 1 questioned whether Kyrgios deserves a wildcard into the Australian Open. Rusedski suggested the Australian had not shown enough form or fitness.

“He’d have to have some phenomenal results and win in Brisbane or go deep and get to quarters or semi,” Rusedski said. “He doesn’t look in the right shape to play.” He also pointed to younger players. “And you’ve got to think of all those young Australian up-and-coming players to give them the opportunity to play.”

Rusedski did acknowledge Kyrgios’ draw power. “He is box office (talent). He brings people into stadiums, which is the positive,” he said. Still, his concerns remained. “From (the Battle of the Sexes) performance and what he looked like physically, I wouldn’t do it … he doesn’t look in good enough shape to play three out of five sets.”

Rusedski tested positive for a banned substance in 2004. He maintained he did not knowingly take any performance-enhancing drugs. He was later cleared and avoided a ban after being found innocent at an ATP hearing.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios is preparing to return to competition. He is set to play his first professional match since March last year at the Brisbane Internationals. The Australian spent nine months sidelined while recovering from injury.

The renewed scrutiny does not appear to trouble him. After facing heavy criticism following the “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition, Kyrgios remains unfazed. As his comeback begins, he has also addressed speculation about whether he would give up a potential Australian Open wildcard.

Kyrgios shares thoughts on possibly giving up Australian Open wildcard

Nick Kyrgios played only a limited schedule in 2025. He recorded just one singles win at the Miami Open. Injuries once again disrupted his season and forced him off the tour.

He made a brief return in doubles at the DC Open. Kyrgios partnered with Gael Monfils in that appearance. However, his body did not allow for sustained competition.

On Saturday, Kyrgios spoke candidly ahead of the Brisbane International. He admitted he would give up an Australian Open wildcard if he could not perform at his best. His priority, he said, is giving fans the full “Nick Kyrgios experience.”

He reflected on a key moment earlier in his career. “[John] Milliman gave his wildcard up for me when he was injured at the French Open,” Kyrgios told reporters. “He wasn’t feeling 100 per cent, and that is where everything kicked off for me in my career. After that moment, I became a different player. I learned so much.”

Kyrgios stressed the responsibility he feels toward fans. “If I am feeling great and I can get through this week and perform at the Australian Open … people are paying good money to be there,” he said. “If I can’t give them the Kyrgios experience I would genuinely rather give it to someone that earned the wildcard and is in tip-top shape to start off something special in their career.”

He also confirmed he would accept a wildcard into qualifying if needed. “My goal is to just get out there and enjoy myself,” he told 9News. “I don’t really owe anything to anyone at this point in my career. I have nothing left to prove, to be honest.”

Kyrgios is set to face Daniil Medvedev at the Brisbane International on January 4. Questions remain about his form and fitness. His performance this week may decide whether he earns a place at the Australian Open.