Nike Faces Backlash Over Aryna Sabalenka’s French Open Outfit Issue

The partnership between Nike and Aryna Sabalenka dates back to 2017. The brand has made numerous custom outfits for the World No. 1 ahead of major tournaments, and during the French Open, it wasn’t any different. They had unveiled a stunning black-and-red mesh outfit for Sabalenka ahead of the French Open as well. However, when the same outfit was spotted on an unseeded player at the French Open, the partnership came under scrutiny.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Turns out that World No. 88, Oksana Selekhmeteva, was seen wearing the same outfit during her first-round clash against Marta Kostyuk at the French Open. The Russian lost the match 2-6, 3-6, but it was her outfit in particular that caught the eye of many.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabalenka made an Instagram reel with the outfit, giving fans a sneak peek before the tournament kicked off. She even called it a “supersuit,” which gave the impression that it was custom-made for her specifically. However, when it was seen on Selekhmeteva, even before Sabalenka got the chance to show it off on the court, it gave her fans the impression that it wasn’t really an exclusive piece. They were riled up when people found out this was not the first time something like this had happened.

The partnership had first come under scrutiny of Sabalenka’s fans at the French Open last year when Jacqueline Cristian took to Paris’ clay-courts with a kit that was eerily similar to Sabalenka’s custom outfit. Fans had called out Nike for having a sloppy approach towards the Belarusian’s outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryna Sabalenka (@arynasabalenka) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

However, her fans would have to point fingers at the brand once again during the qualifying draw of the 2025 US Open. Selekhmeteva was seen wearing an outfit that bore a lot of similarities with Sabalenka’s custom kit during her qualifying clash against Julia Riera. This was the second time that the World No. 1’s outfit had lost all exclusivity due to the brand’s sloppiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

It did look like Nike had learned from their past mistakes as they made sure not to give Sabalenka’s custom outfits to any other player in the first few months of 2026. But this is now the third time within a year that they have failed to protect the exclusivity of the 28-year-old’s kit. This has left many wondering if Sabalenka should bring her partnership with Nike to an end.

It has been a tradition for gear sponsors like Nike, Lacoste, and Adidas to create exclusive collections for top players in all four majors for quite some time now. It is not just a PR strategy, but also helps build individual brands for players and helps their identity on the court. It is also a fashion statement for some players like Naomi Osaka, who created a lot of frenzy turning up in flower-themed outfits for all the majors last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Belarusian’s first match is against Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on Tuesday, when she was supposed to be wearing this outfit. Her fans expressed their anger regarding the issue on social media and called out Nike once again for handing Sabalenka’s custom fit to Selekhmeteva.

Aryna Sabalenka’s fans enraged with Nike due to outfit issue

The Belarusian’s fans didn’t take long to realize that Selekhmeteva was wearing Sabalenka’s custom outfit. “Why they gave Sabalenka’s ‘custom’ kit to Oksana Selekhmeteva???????? HELLO???? who even is that?” a fan questioned Nike.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of them even accused Nike of not valuing Sabalenka as they should. “What a joke. She has 4 Grand Slams just like Osaka, who gets a custom kit, and isn’t valued by Nike.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Aryna Sabalenka in action during a training session ahead of the Internazionali BNL d Italia Day One at Foro Italico on May 5, 2026 in Rome, Italy. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITA Copyright: xDomenicoxCippitelli/IPAxSportx/xipa-agency.netx/xx IPA_74457696 IPA_Agency_IPA74457696

Another fan felt that Sabalenka should end her partnership with Nike as soon as possible, as they keep on messing up with her custom fits. “This is not funny anymore. Nike is playing in her face and she needs to leave them.”

There was a fan who blamed the brand for not putting different versions of the outfit on sale in order to protect the exclusivity of Sabalenka’s outfit. “I’m sorry but Nike can’t keep getting away treating the #1 female tennis player like this. Can’t they put a different version/design with same colours on sale??? girl why are you accepting this???”

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, a fan simply described Nike as “annoying” for repeatedly giving Sabalenka’s custom outfits to other players. “Nike are so annoying,” the frustrated fan wrote.

Having been the runner-up last year at the French Open, Sabalenka will be aiming to finally end her wait for a French Open title this time around. Will she go on to clinch her fifth Grand Slam singles title and her first-ever in Paris? Let us know what you think in the comments!