Nike Reserved a Special Privilege for Serena Williams’ Comeback at 44

From training in a floral 2-piece set in 1992 to redefining tennis fashion on the grandest stages, Serena Williams has always played by her own style rules. Even when she ‘evolved away’ back in 2022, marked by a crystal-embellished dress and diamond-encrusted ‘Nike Court Flare 2’ sneakers, it felt like a queen stepping away from her throne. Now, after making a winning return at HSBC Championship, her latest on-court look has once again captivated fans, only for them to discover that the standout outfit won’t be available for retail purchase.

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Jessica Schiffer, the founder of Hard Court, recently revealed that the 23-time Grand Slam champions’ outfit from yesterday’s comeback match will not be available for fans purchase. “I got Serena Williams’ doubles outfit deets—it’s mostly custom and will not be sold at retail. However, you can buy the white tank top and the skirt in other colorways,” Schiffer added in her recent tweet.

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This special privilege that Nike gave her once again proved why she remains one of tennis’ biggest style icons. For her return, the 44-year-old stepped onto the court wearing a soft pink Nike tennis ensemble.

The look featured a pleated skirt paired with a matching jacket designed by Nike. The zip-up jacket included a high collar and long sleeves where underneath, she wore a fitted white sleeveless top that completed the elegant appearance.

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The returning icon also accessorized the outfit with black and white Nike wristbands. Her footwear also perfectly complemented the overall aesthetic as her tennis shoes incorporated shades of pink, white, and black throughout. The coordinated color palette elevated the entire on-court presentation.

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Tuesday’s doubles match alongside 19-years-old Victoria Mboko at the Andy Murray Arena marked Williams’ first professional tennis match in nearly 4 years. Unsurprisingly, anticipation surrounding her return had reached extraordinary levels.

Yet it was not only her outfit that stole the spotlight. Serena delivered a performance that reminded everyone why she remains one of the sport’s greatest competitors there is.

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Showing very little rust and plenty of her trademark power with her serve and returns, the 44-year-old and world No. 9 Mboko defeated the pair of Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.

“It was so much fun, it felt so natural playing with Vicky,” Williams added at the post-match interview yesterday. “I guess I’ve got nothing better ‌to do, I’m tired of sitting at home, my kids are out of school this summer, so why not?”

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And to be honest, fashion has long been an essential part of the American icon’s identity on tour. Whether it was the memorable ‘Yellow Puma’ dress at the 1999 US Open or the Nike ‘Trench Coat’ she wore at SW19 in 2008, her choices consistently left spectators in awe.

Even talking with Vogue in 2016, Serena William reflected on where she drew inspiration from when creating her signature looks. “Every year I get inspired by something different. If you look back at the 1970s [on-court style], they had a little bit more sleeve on it,” she added.

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Even before taking to the Queens Club court yesterday evening, Serena had already generated buzz by showcasing some of the monochromatic outfits through her social media posts, including an all-white Nike ensemble that caught fans’ attention on her IG page.

Now, as she advances toward the QF of the HSBC Championship, it is worth remembering that not every one of her fashion choices has been universally embraced, with one particular on-court outfit previously sparking major controversy 8 years ago.

Serena Williams’ and her catsuit controversy at the French Open

When Serena Williams returned to the Parisian Slam back in 2018, many expected the focus to be on her tennis. Instead, the spotlight quickly shifted elsewhere on her fashion.

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Williams had secured a straight-sets victory over Kristýna Plíšková, but it was her now-iconic black “catsuit” that became the biggest talking point from the match at Paris.

The controversy intensified when FFT president Bernard Giudicelli announced that a dress code would be introduced at the tournament. As a result, the American would no longer be allowed to wear the outfit at future editions of Roland Garros.

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“It will no longer be accepted,” Giudicelli said at that time. “One must respect the game and the place.”

The black ensemble featured a distinctive red band around her waist. However, the 23-time Grand Slam winner later revealed that the original design had not been intended to look exactly that way.

“I didn’t know it would have such an impact,” Williams tells CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies back in 2024. “Here I am, just trying to be healthy, I was a new mom and just trying to be me. It was a great moment. I didn’t know it would cause such a stir.”

Now, with her latest pink Nike ensemble attracting admiration following her return to the WTA Tour, attention is once again turning toward what Serena will wear next. As fans eagerly await her upcoming match tomorrow, her fashion choices continue to remain as anticipated as her performances on the court itself.