19-Year-Old American Earns First Women’s Wild Card for Roland Garros 2026 Main Draw

Under a long-standing pact between the French Tennis Federation (FFT) and the United States Tennis Association (USTA), American players earn direct entry into Roland Garros through a reciprocal wild card system born from the 2017 “Rendez-vous à Roland-Garros” initiative with Longines. That agreement reshaped junior pathways and strengthened Grand Slam collaboration across continents. Now, in 2026, a 19-year-old WTA prospect steps onto Paris clay carrying both opportunity and legacy.

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Akasha Urhobo, currently ranked world No. 239, has been rewarded for her recent performances with her first wild card into the women’s main draw at Roland Garros. Urhobo has built strong momentum in recent weeks, delivering consistent results across multiple tournaments.

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Her run includes a second-round appearance in Charleston, a title in Zephyrhills, a final in Bonita Springs scheduled for this Sunday, and a semifinal showing in Charlottesville. These performances have earned her a valuable opportunity to compete in the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

The race for this wild card was competitive, with six candidates in contention, including Kayla Day, Sloane Stephens, Whitney Osuigwe, Elvina Kalieva, and Varvara Lepchenko.

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Alongside Urhobo’s breakthrough, several established names headline the qualifying draw, including former Top 10 players Bianca Andreescu, Stephens, and Karolina Pliskova.

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All three are aiming to return to the main draw in Paris after missing the 2025 edition due to injuries, adding further intrigue to the qualifying rounds starting May 18.

Stephens brings the strongest track record at Roland Garros, having finished runner-up to Simona Halep in 2018, along with quarterfinal runs in 2019 and 2022. Pliskova, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, reached the semifinals in Paris in 2017, which remains her best result in 13 appearances at the event.

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Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, reached the third round in Paris in both 2023 and 2024, showing steady progress on clay. Meanwhile, Pliskova has rediscovered form on the terre battue at the Madrid Open, where she advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event.

The qualifying field also includes 2021 runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who lost the final to Barbora Krejcikova. Former world No. 2 Paula Badosa is also in the mix, alongside past semifinalists Martina Trevisan and Tamara Zidansek.

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Five years ago, when Zidansek reached the semifinals, she defeated Badosa in a dramatic quarterfinal, winning 7-5, 4-6, 8-6 in one of the tournament’s memorable matches.

As the women’s qualifying draw takes shape with a blend of rising talent and experienced contenders, the men’s side is also preparing for a significant wildcard boost at Roland Garros.

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Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils earn French Open wildcards

French Open organisers have confirmed that two icons of the men’s game, Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils, are set for one final appearance on the Paris clay. Both players are in their last season on tour and have produced unforgettable moments on these historic courts over the years.

Wawrinka revealed in December, through an unconventional acrostic poem, that the 2026 season would mark the end of his professional career. Monfils had already shared similar news two months earlier, bringing down the curtain on a journey he described as “insanely, stupidly lucky” to have experienced.

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The pair now prepare to return to Roland-Garros with the hope of delivering one last memorable run, even as expectations remain tempered. The second Grand Slam of the year begins on May 24, and both veterans will aim to make the most of their final opportunity.

Neither Wawrinka nor Monfils currently hold rankings high enough to secure direct entry into the main draw. However, tournament officials have confirmed that both are expected to receive wildcards, ensuring their presence in Paris.

“Stan Wawrinka – champion in 2015 and finalist in 2017 – will compete in his 21st and final Roland-Garros in 2026,” said the official statement. “Tournament organisers will honour him following his last match at Porte d’Auteuil. Finally, Gael Monfils will also bid farewell to Parisian clay.”

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In addition to the two legends, France’s Caroline Garcia, who retired last summer, will also be honoured during the tournament.

As Roland-Garros approaches, the spotlight will not only be on rising talents like Akasha Urhobo but also on emotional farewells, as the tennis world gathers to celebrate legacy, redemption, and one final dance on the red clay of Paris.