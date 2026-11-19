Tennis Anti-Doping Protocols have a great many vagaries, and as it turns out, 19-year-old Jessica Eudovic is getting to know all about them. The promising American teenager last played a tennis match on November 17, 2025, and if the official ITIA statement is anything to go by, the youngster still has some time to kill before hitting the tennis court.

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As per the official ITIA statement, Eudovic has been handed a suspension of two years for having failed an anti-doping test, which was taken on October 1, 2025. The American teenager was in action at an ITF event in Santa Tecla, playing her first-round match against Gabriela Tevez. As per the protocols, the ITIA imposed a provisional suspension on the American, effective November 21.

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The current ITIA ruling comes after an independent committee was convened, a standard procedure when a player in question challenges the sanction, as Eudovic did. However, after two days of deliberation, the tribunal did not deem the breach intentional, but could not reduce the basic sanction of two years, as the 19-year-old could not present a plausible explanation for how the substance in question entered her system.

As per the ITIA rules, if the violation can be proved to be unintentional and the result of genuine contamination, the player in question may receive a reduced sentence, or the entire sanction may be revoked. The test results showed that the Clostebol found in Eudovic’s system was low, which helped in establishing the criteria for intent. Back in 2025, the American had failed to lift the provisional ban as she could not meet the legal thresholds.

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The case resembles that of Jannik Sinner, with the former World No.1 also failing a test that found clostebol in his system in 2024. The Italian was not only able to prove the breach was not intentional, but also presented an explanation, citing contamination from a spray (that had clostebol) from his physiotherapist. The five-time Major champion was cleared of any individual liability by the ITIA initially, but he did accept a three-month suspension when WADA challenged the original decision, after which a settlement was reached by all parties involved.

For Eudovic, the two-year suspension will end on November 20 in 2027, given that the American has already spent one year under the provisional suspension. Her points and prize money from the ITF event at Santa Tecla will be taken away, while the youngster will hope to begin afresh once the suspension ends. However, this is not the first time that a player has tested positive for clostebol, which drew comparisons to Jannik Sinner.

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There Have Been Instances Where Players Have Gotten Lesser Bans Like Jannik Sinner for the Same Substance

Not only Eudovic, but ATP pro Juan Sebastián Domínguez Collado was also found with clostebol in his system. However, unlike the American, Collado had an explanation that seemed unique. The Guatemalan player cited his living conditions, which included his father sharing the living space with him, and also taking prescribed medication that had clostebol in it.

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As per the official explanation given by the player, the substance entered his system from sharing space with his father, while sharing a mobile device and communal towels. The ITIA did not just take the explanation at face value; it had it corroborated by independent lab findings, which supported the explanation, leading the ITIA to lift the ban completely.

Anti-doping procedures remain subjective and sensitive legal cases, as players have to prove intangibles such as intent. Even if the substance in question is a prohibited one, the player in question can get a less harsh sanction, provided he or she meets the requirements for getting the No Fault or Negligence verdict.