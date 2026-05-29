19-Year-Old João Fonseca Stuns Novak Djokovic at the French Open As Health Concerns Loom

Novak Djokovic and Joao Fonseca’s clash was vetted to be one of the most exciting matches of this year’s French Open yet. However, hyping one match is one thing, and having the match exceed one’s expectations is another. The early parts of the match looked like a no-contest as Djokovic cruised to a 5-1 lead in the first set. However, the young Brazilian showed fight, saving multiple set points to take it to 4-5. However, the double break proved to be key for Djokovic, who held on to win the first set 6-4.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Serb got an early break in the second set and drove home the advantage to clinch the second set 6-3. His serve was pristine, facing only one break point, which he saved. However, despite being well in control of the match, the Serb showed signs of being on the edge. Once the set was over and the camera moved in for the close-up during the changeover, the Serb snapped at the camera, saying, “Can you come closer to my face?”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, by the third set, Fonseca had gotten back his groove and found his range of baseline shots, breaking the Djokovic serve early in the set. Despite facing three break points, the Brazilian saved them all, clinching the third set 6-3, much to the crowd’s delight, who were getting their money’s worth.

With Fonseca now in the zone, he broke the Serb to go 2-0 up in the fourth set. However, Djokovic responded in kind, getting back to 2-2 parity. Following that, it was a game of tenderhooks as both players had to save break points through some amazing rallies between one of the game’s upcoming stars and one of the biggest legends the sport has ever seen. With Djokovic serving ahead, the pressure was always on Fonseca to keep holding his serve, but the Brazilian showed nerves of steel, breaking the serve in the 11th game, and calmly serving it out to take the match to a deciding set.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the atmosphere set at fever pitch and the crowd going wild for the Brazilian, the fifth set opened with three service holds. However, at 2-1, Djokovic showed his years of experience by finding the right moment to attack, breaking the young Brazilian to love and taking a 3- lead. If the audience thought that was the end, they had another thing coming as Fonseca unleashed a barrage of forehand winners to break back and get back to 3-3 in the set.

This is where a clear shift was seen in the tactics of both players: Djokovic went for serve-and-volley to end points quickly, whereas Fonseca did not mind long rallies and was hitting winners, especially on his forehand side. The Serb was struggling as the match had exceeded the four-hour mark, hunching over points and vomiting on the court. This was not the first time in recent years that the once-durable Serb had faced physical issues in long matches. With increasing age, his stamina has decreased, as seen by his recent matches against Alcaraz and Sinner. Even though the Serb won an epic five-setter against the Italian in Melbourne, it has long been accepted in the tennis community that health and stamina preservation are imperative for Djokovic if he has to harbor hopes of a 25th Major.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Serb dominating the net and the Brazilian dictating terms from the baseline; that was the theme as the set went to 4-4. Once again, the serve came to the rescue for the Serb, and with one backhand winner, he held for 5-4, with the Brazilian having to face the heat of serving to stay in the contest.

The Brazilian felt the pressure as his first forehand shot went wide and it was 0-15, but what followed was yet another forehand winner, making it 15-15. Fonseca then gave Federer vibes as he brought out a wide ace to go 30-15 up. He kept the momentum going with a great backhand slice, forcing Djokovic into an error at the net. A final well-placed serve meant that it was 5-5 and Djokovic still had work to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 12th game began with a terrific point in which Fonseca kept retrieving the ball from the corners and won it with a tremendous forehand passing shot. He then made everyone forget the absence of Carlos Alcaraz, as he hit two dropshot winners to go 0-40 up, with the crowd losing their minds. However, having faced this situation countless times, Djokovic saved two break points with well-placed serves and finished the point at the net. However, it was the Brazilian’s night, who hit a third dropshot winner of the game. Now waiting to serve for the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the clock nearing 5 hours, Fonseca stepped on the line and won the first point, but a few missed shots from the Brazilian saw the score go to 30-30. Djokovic hit a backhand winner to get a break point, and the pressure was all on the 19-year-old. What followed was the stuff of legends, as Fonseca hit three consecutive aces to win the match and knock the three-time champion out of Roland Garros.

Fonseca’s 6-4 6-4 3-6 5-7 5-7 win stripped off the GOAT’s chance of clinching yet another Major as he remains so close yet so far from his 25th Grand Slam title.