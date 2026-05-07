19-Year-Old Pro Addresses Roger Federer Like Expectations: “Don’t Play for Them”

“Joao is a little bit like me,” Roger Federer remarked back in January while outlining the patience and timing needed for Joao Fonseca to unlock his full potential. But as expectations continue to explode around the 19-year-old Brazilian sensation, balance in his game still feels painfully out of reach. Now, with inconsistent results piling up, Fonseca’s growing frustration is beginning to spill onto the court as the spotlight burns brighter with every tournament.

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“At first, it was crazy for me, to be honest. It was something different. I felt the pressure from the people, all the expectations,” Fonseca shared while speaking about the attention surrounding him at such an early stage of his career ahead of the Italian Open.

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The 19-year-old also revealed how quickly comparisons with tennis legends began to follow him. According to Fonseca, many fans and observers suddenly expected him to become the next global superstar.

“I felt that people thought that I was going to be the next Roger Federer, almost overnight. Things don’t work like that.” The pressure from fans, media attention, and constant comparisons became difficult to process while still learning life on the professional tour.

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Imago Mutua Madrid Open 2026 – Day 7 Joao Fonseca of Brazil competes against Rafael Jodar of Spain during their Men s Singles match on Day Seven of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on April 26, 2026, in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Madrid Spain PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMiguelxReisx originalFilename:reis-notitle260426_np19I.jpg

“I tried to understand all that, but it was difficult. Now, I think I understand that I only play for myself, that I don’t owe anything to the people, and I don’t play for them, that I play for me.”

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That emotional burden has often been visible during his matches, especially when large groups of passionate Brazilian fans fill the stands to support him. Every point, every reaction, and every defeat now carries extra weight because of the excitement surrounding his future.

And there are strong reasons behind that excitement. Fonseca has continued establishing himself as one of the ATP Tour’s brightest young talents after reaching his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal in the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this year.

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The teenager has also gained valuable experience throughout the clay-court swing by competing in Monte Carlo, Munich, Madrid, and now Rome. During that stretch, he even faced all three top-ranked players in consecutive Masters 1000 tournaments.

While still adapting to many tournaments he is visiting for the first time, Fonseca believes the entire process is helping him understand what is needed to compete consistently at the highest level of professional tennis.

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As his profile continues to grow, Fonseca has also openly spoken about his admiration for Roger Federer, who remains his biggest inspiration. Federer, an eight-time Wimbledon champion and co-founder of Team8, the agency representing Fonseca, has naturally become a major figure in the young Brazilian’s journey.

“He’s my idol. The way that he played so simply is just amazing. You think it’s easy to play like that, but it’s not. It was good to inspire me how to play,” Fonseca said last year during Wimbledon Championships.

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Those comparisons to Federer continue fueling excitement around him, but they also increase the pressure someday to match the Swiss legend’s aura and trophy collection.

Still, despite those expectations, Fonseca now arrives in Rome on his favorite surface feeling more mature, more experienced, and more prepared for the spotlight with each passing tournament.

Joao Fonseca revealed his mindset ahead of the Italian Open

Joao Fonseca cracked the top-25 last year after capturing two ATP titles and quickly becoming one of the most exciting prospects in men’s tennis.

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However, the journey has not been completely smooth for the 19-year-old. Fonseca also experienced a difficult stretch during the spring season, a period that ultimately helped him grow both mentally and professionally.

Now arriving at the Italian Open, Fonseca feels optimistic about competing in the slower conditions at Foro Italico. The Brazilian believes those clay-court conditions suit his aggressive baseline game and give him more time to construct points.

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“I feel good to be here in Rome, without a doubt. A lot has changed since last year. First of all, I’m much more mature. Not just technically, I have also grown physically and mentally,” he added.

“I have played some very good matches this year on clay – I can not complain. There were some good experiences, and I feel like I’m learning a lot and understand what I have to improve. At first, it was crazy for me, to be honest. I feel quite good with my game, and in training, I am looking forward to making my debut.”

Fonseca could potentially face Felix Auger-Aliassime, the fourth seed, in the third round in Rome. That matchup would represent another major test for the young Brazilian against an established ATP star.

The teenager currently holds a 10-8 record in the 2026 season after struggling with physical issues earlier in the year. His best result came at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he produced one of the strongest performances of his young career.

Fonseca also faced fellow 2006-born talent Rafael Jodar in the third round in Madrid. The Brazilian eventually lost in three sets after fading physically during the deciding set of the contest.

Both teenagers are viewed as two of the finest players born in 2006, and many expect their rivalry to continue for years on the ATP Tour. Their meeting in Madrid only increased excitement surrounding the future of men’s tennis.

Now, with his opening match arriving tomorrow, all eyes will be on whether Fonseca can finally produce another deep Masters run before heading toward the French Open.