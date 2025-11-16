Nitto ATP Finals 2025 Prize Money: How Much Will Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Earn?

Jannik Sinner, the defending champion, reached his third consecutive final at the event by defeating Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-2. He advanced from the round-robin stage as the group winner without dropping a set or his serve. Carlos Alcaraz secured his spot in his first ATP Finals title match with a commanding 6-2, 6-4 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime, a performance he described as “probably the best match I’ve ever played indoors.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Alcaraz had previously perfected his round-robin stage with a 3-0 record, which also clinched for him the year-end No. 1 ranking. And now, the stage is set in Turin for the two titans of the sport to clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the total prize money for the 2025 Nitto ATP Finals?

The total prize money pool for the 2025 Nitto ATP Finals is a tournament record of $15.5 million. The prize system for the singles competition is performance-based, offering players multiple ways to earn throughout the event. Every qualified participant is guaranteed a $331,000 participation fee. On top of this, players are rewarded for each round-robin match they win, with each victory adding $396,500.

Advancing to the knockout stages brings even larger payouts: a semi-final win is worth $1,183,500, and winning the final adds another $2,367,000 to a player’s earnings. Therefore, a player who wins the tournament without losing a single match—the undefeated champion—will achieve the maximum payout of $5,071,000, the largest single prize in the event’s history.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much can a player earn by going undefeated at the ATP Finals?

An undefeated champion at the 2025 Nitto ATP Finals can earn a maximum payout of $5,071,000, the largest single prize in the tournament’s history. This total is a cumulative sum earned through success at every stage of the competition, based on a total tournament prize pool of $15.5 million. Here’s a proper breakdown of the prize money:

Participation fee – $331,00 Round-robin wins (at max 3) – 3x $396,500 = $1,189,500 Semi-final win – $1,183,500 Final win – $2,367,000 Total max payout – $5,071,000

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

How much will Carlos Alcaraz earn at the ATP Finals 2025?

Based on the official ATP structure for the 2025 Nitto ATP Finals, Carlos Alcaraz’s earnings will depend on his final result. If the Spaniard secures the victory against his Italian rival, Jannik Sinner, then he will earn a whopping $5,071,000, as he would go undefeated in the entire tournament.

Imago Rolex Paris Masters – First Round Carlos Alcaraz ESP during his first round match at the 2025 Rolex Paris Masters at the U Arena in Paris, FRANCE, on October 28, 2025. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM Paris France PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

However, if the results turn out to be the opposite, then Alcaraz will win $$1,183,500,for being the runner-up in Turin on top of the other bonuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much will Jannik Sinner earn at the ATP Finals 2025?

According to the official ATP prize money structure, Jannik Sinner is guaranteed to earn a minimum of $2,910,500 and a maximum of $5,071,000 at the 2025 ATP Finals, depending on the final result.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jannik Sinner Italy during practice on the central court of the Inalpi Arena Turin, Italy, where the ATP, Tennis Herren Finals will begin on Sunday, Nov. 9 – – Friday, November 7, 2024. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITAxFRAxCHN Copyright: xMarcoxAlpozzi/LaPressex

This record payout consists of the $331,000 participation fee, three round-robin wins at $396,500 each ($1,189,500), a semi-final win worth $1,183,500, and the final victory adding $2,367,000. Furthermore, Sinner will be playing right in front of his home crowd. What more can he dream of?

This upcoming clash is more than a title; it’s a battle for supremacy and a preview of a defining rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner for the next decade.