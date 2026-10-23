“No Place in Tennis” — ATP Makes Major Move Against Online Abuse After Blocking 234,000 Hate Comments

Online abuse has plagued the tennis world in the age of social media. Top players now not only think about what is happening on the court, but also about the impact their game is going to have on the keyboard warriors off the court. However, a recent update from the ATP has given some hope of combating this practice.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ATP launched a safe sport initiative in 2024 in collaboration with Tennis Data Innovations (TDI), Sportradar, Social Protect, and Arwen AI. The aim of this initiative was to use AI moderation to prevent abusive messages from reaching the players. And the October 2026 report of this initiative shows major improvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Player welfare sits at the heart of the ATP’s safeguarding work,” said Andrew Azzopardi, ATP Director of Safeguarding. “Preventing more than 234,000 abusive comments from reaching players and fans demonstrates the tangible impact the programme is having every day.”

“Online abuse has no place in tennis. We will keep investing in the technology, expertise and partnerships that protect players, and we will continue working with the authorities to hold those responsible to account.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The AI moderation tool was created as an opt-in service for Top 250 singles and Top 50 doubles players. In the debut year, over 245 players enrolled in this service, and as per the latest ATP reports, they analyzed over 3.7 million comments with the help of this technology.

The comments that were identified as serious threats were reported to local, national, and international law enforcement, prosecutorial, and government authorities to help take the right measures in preventing such behavior as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT

This initiative has given a great boost of confidence among male players in being able to express themselves more freely both on and off the court. However, the question of when this technology will yield the same success in safeguarding the brutally mistreated WTA players emerges.

Is WTA’s Threat Matrix Tool Yielding The Same Success As Their ATP Counterpart?

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Daria Kasatkina and many others came forward this year to voice their opinions on the mental toll online abuse takes on them and their game. The WTA had adopted a similar AI moderation tool, named Threat Matrix, but the results didn’t show the same effect even for the most popular faces in the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

A report they released earlier this year shows that 66% of the abusive comments were removed from the player’s posts and around 35 of these accounts were reported to local authorities. However, the success has yet to actually take effect on the lives of people.

ADVERTISEMENT

A very recent incident took place in the China Open when Gauff was on the receiving end of deeply disturbing racist abuse and slurs after her third-round match against 16-year-old Chinese player Sun Xinran.

She protested against a flickering advertisement that hampered her concentration on the court, which led to her being hurled abuses and even being called a ‘cheater’. The American took to social media and wrote, “Hey everyone, you can dislike me or disagree about what happened without being racist. I’m not a cheater or a thief.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The WTA and World Tennis in their second report as well emphasized putting continuous efforts to deal with the abuse, there is still a long way to go.