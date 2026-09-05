“Not a Good Thing for Them”- Aryna Sabalenka Warns US Open Crowd Ahead of Taylor Townsend Clash

Sabalenka has already dealt with one bizarre distraction in New York. She stopped play against Kamilla Rakhimova because of a strong cannabis smell, then still won 6-3, 6-4. But Taylor Townsend brings a much bigger problem. This time, the distraction will be thousands of American fans openly rooting for Sabalenka to lose.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think I’m ready for the crowd situation. She’s a great player, and now I have a better understanding and have accepted the fact that they’re going to cheer against me. I’m also pretty good at shutting down the noise from the outside, so I won’t be hearing them,” Sabalenka said in her press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m pretty sure that throughout the years I’ve also built a lot of great support here, and I’m sure they’re going to be respectful to me and still cheer for me. I just don’t hear it. I’m super focused on the game. Sometimes they can piss me off, and that’s also not a good thing for them.”

Sabalenka knows what a hostile New York crowd feels like. In the 2023 US Open final against Coco Gauff, she won the first set before the pro-Gauff crowd turned up the pressure. Sabalenka unraveled, and Gauff took the title. Sabalenka had already survived the New York crowd once that year. In the 2023 semifinal against Madison Keys, she was bageled in the first set and trailed 3-5 in the second before turning the match around and escaping with the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2024, Sabalenka had learned how to handle the New York crowd. She beat Emma Navarro in straight sets in the semifinal, then shut down Jessica Pegula in the final to win the title.

Given that there were five American players in the Top 10 seeds last year, Sabalenka was bound to face some of the home favorites in the latter stages of the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, Sabalenka did it again. Pegula pushed her to three sets in the semifinal, but the defending champion survived. Then came Amanda Anisimova in the final, and Sabalenka shut her down in straight sets to retain the title.

Sabalenka’s warning comes with evidence. In the Australian Open semifinal against Elina Svitolina, a hindrance call visibly fired her up. Instead of losing control, Sabalenka turned ruthless and tore through Svitolina. Getting her angry did not hurt Sabalenka. It made her more dangerous.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, as Sabalenka mentioned in the press, the crowd will be only one half of the puzzle, as she will have her hands full with Townsend, who is a tricky opponent herself.

Taylor Townsend Will Be a Tricky Opponent for Aryna Sabalenka

Being a lefty and being one of the best doubles players in the world, Taylor Townsend will have her own challenges to present to Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth-round clash at the US Open. The American has the necessary slices and drop shots in her arsenal, along with the net skills to disrupt the Belarusian’s power game on a fast court at the US Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabalenka herself had come into New York under a lot of outside criticism, given her form in recent months, which saw her post a 17-7 win-loss record between her Miami Open title and her loss in Cincinnati. However, the Belarusian has yet to drop a set at this event, winning in straight sets against the likes of Camila Osorio, Polina Iatcenko, and Kamila Rakhimova.

ADVERTISEMENT

Townsend began her campaign with straight-set victories over Maja Chwalinska and Taylah Preston, before winning a three-set thriller against Diana Shnaider in the third round. For the American, the clash against Sabalenka is a huge opportunity for her in her singles career, having reached only one Tour-level final so far. The American will be motivated to win after being unable to close out her fourth-round match against Barbora Krejcikova last year, despite holding eight match points.