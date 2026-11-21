2026 has seen a battle for survival for the doubles players as the ATP has made its desire to change the face of the sport quite public. The tense confrontation only got heightened when World No.1 doubles player Henry Patten called out the ATP chairman, Andrea Gaudenzi, for not being there during the doubles trophy presentation ceremony at the Tour Finals in Turin. However, the chief of the men’s tennis body has defended his position, citing a scheduling overload rather than a deliberate ploy.

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“Could we have scheduled it differently around to find a way? Maybe yes. I don’t deny we can always do better,” said Gaudenzi in a press conference. “I arrive at the Zverev representation because it was in the evening, and the meetings were finished. That one was midday, I was just locked, if you look at my agenda, the last seven days, that’s what it is. This is the hardest part for us in the end of the year, because we had all the 250, all the 500, all the Masters here, everybody in one room for seven days, then two days board all day long. And I think that is my focus as a chairman, right? The chief tour officer, Andre Silva, was on-site and gave the award. Not ideal, obviously, I understand, but also not the end of the world, right?”

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It’s understandable why Gaudenzi’s absence from the doubles ceremony could be perceived as a planned snub, as the Italian was present for Alexander Zverev‘s singles ceremony later that same day. Not to mention, the ATP boss has led the charge to reduce doubles draws and divert prize money from doubles competitions to singles, primarily to make the qualifying rounds more financially viable for lower-ranked players.

As for Gaudenzi’s statement about being at a meeting, the Italian has been behind closed doors for long meetings with all relevant stakeholders to make some significant changes to the Tour, which are supposed to be applied from 2028. On the administration side, the meeting unveiled the new ATP Ventures, a broader umbrella under which the broadcast wing, the data rights wing, and the main sponsors are being brought together.

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Gaudenzi has also been working towards reaching the $350 million mark in total player compensation on the Tour from 2028. The existing bonus pool has been earmarked for a 100 percent increase, raising it from $21.5 million to $50 million, with projected earnings for the Top 100 players slated to increase by 39 percent in 2028.

Debating, discussing, and formalizing so many changes would have taken time, no doubt, but given the current situation, Gaudenzi’s absence could not go unnoticed. That is not the only ATP move to have drawn online backlash during the Tour Finals in Turin. Once Patten’s call-out went viral, doubles player Sander Gille shared an Instagram snapshot from the ATP, which claimed copyright on the footage of the on-court speech by the World No.1, making it difficult to share.

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While Gaudenzi’s moves have been criticized for his vision of doubles, the Italian has always given his reasons for not promoting doubles as much as singles.

Andrea Gaudenzi Has Given His Reasons for Cutting Down Doubles

Appearing on the Business of Sport podcast, Gaudenzi highlighted the lack of top singles stars in men’s doubles tennis, a trend prevalent back in the 80s and even into the 90s, with the likes of John McEnroe and others being Grand Slam champions in both disciplines.

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There has been an attempt across tennis to get more singles stars involved in doubles, as the revamped mixed doubles competition at the US Open has shown. Reduced draws and more singles players have seen big crowds filling arenas like Arthur Ashe Stadium. Not to forget, the ATP itself had a trial of a similar concept at the 2024 Madrid Open, where makeshift doubles teams could enter the doubles event, based on their singles rankings.

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Gaudenzi’s measures have faced significant pushback, with the likes of Patten organizing over 100 players to pen an open letter criticizing the move. If anything, the ATP Finals in Turin have seen some good crowds turn up at the Inalpi Arena to watch the doubles, although one has to keep in mind the eight-team draw, which has the best pairings in the world.