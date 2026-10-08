“Nothing to See”- Tennis Insider Refuses to Let Peng Shuai Disappearance Question Fade Amid China Open

“What Changed”- that is what Jon Wertheim asked the WTA directly in late 2022 when women’s tennis was gradually coming to the decision of reversing their stance to not have events in China. The decision to stay away from China was not due to any on-court or commercial issues, but to make a moral stand to protest against the disappearance of former doubles World No. 1, Peng Shuai.

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That tweet was not in isolation from Jon Wertheim. The veteran tennis insider has been one of the most vocal about the incident. Whether it be posting periodic tweets or even holding the WTA CEO to account during interviews, Wertheim has tried his best not to let the grave incident simmer, as he once again drew attention to it during the current WTA event at the China Open, which is in full swing.

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“Where IS she?” asked Werthiem in his article on Sports Illustrated. “It is usually the instinct of kidnappers and hostage-takers to show that those held in captivity are still alive and well. You’d think the CCP would trot Peng Shuai out at one of these WTA events—presenting a trophy, joining in a ceremonial coin toss or shmoozing with sponsors—to douse any lingering concern—nothing to see here.”

Peng’s disappearance in 2021 was a major concern for people inside and outside the tennis world. The Chinese player’s whereabouts were not known, with the incident coming on the heels of her making a serious allegation against a high-ranking government official. While there have been some reported sightings of the WTA Pro, nothing has yet been substantiated.

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The WTA’s decision to back out of the Chinese events in 2021 and 2022 came in response to demands to learn about Peng’s whereabouts and to call for an investigation. While the demands were not specifically met, the books and balances forced WTA’s hand to resume their events in China, which included the WTA 1000 events in Beijing and Wuhan, while also being the host for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals that takes place in Shenzhen.

Many prominent players have spoken about the incident, especially when it came to light in 2021. Players like Serena Williams, Andy Murray, Martina Navratilova, and Naomi Osaka, among others, voiced their concern over their fellow players’ safety.

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“I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai,” said Williams on X back in 2021. “I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not stay silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time. #whereispengshuai

While the voices of the top tennis personalities are expected when the incident occurred, it has been Wertheim’s constant efforts that have helped keep the memory of the event fresh. The American recently called out the former Chinese player’s absence from her own home event, even as a guest.

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“As tennis plays out in China, the periodic reask: #whereispengshuai?…A former star–outgoing and expressive–is…where exactly ?” asked Wertheim on X on October 1. “Not appearing at these events, even as a functionary. Not on social media. Not seen in public. The @WTA stance, once courageous, now distills to: Welp, that’s China for you. What can you do ?”

As far as her on-court achievements are concerned, Peng’s resume in doubles tennis can rival anyone else’s.

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Peng Shuai was one of the best doubles players before her disappearance

Peng’s best on-court moments came in doubles, with the Chinese player winning over twenty Tour-level titles. Forming a formidable pair with another great doubles player in Tsie Su-wei, Peng won the 2013 Wimbledon and the 2014 French Open titles. She also partnered with Andrea Hlaváčková to reach the 2017 Australian Open final, where the duo fell short.

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The Peng-Tsieh duo were dominant throughout the 2013 and 2014 seasons, qualifying for the WTA Finals and winning the title in 2013. She was a big draw at her home events in China as well, winning the doubles title four times in Guangzhou, twice in Shenzen, and twice in Beijing. Her last-ever tour-level title came at the 2019 Guangzhou Open, where she won the title with Laura Siegemund.

Known for her doubles, Peng also reached nine Tour-level finals in singles as well. Having lost her first six singles finals on the Tour, her first title came at home, when she won the 2016 Tianjin Open by beating Alison Riske in the final. Her last Tour-level title came at the 2017 Jiangxi Open, which was also her last singles final on the Tour.