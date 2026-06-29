Novak Djokovic Accused of Copying Roger Federer With Bold Wimbledon Look

When it comes to suits at Wimbledon, Roger Federer has long set the standard. From his cream-colored suit at the Royal Box to his elegant dark suit at the SW19 centenary celebration, fans have admired every appearance. This time, however, Novak Djokovic grabbed the spotlight with a suit entrance, as fans accused the seven-time SW19 winner of copying the Swiss before his opening-round match.

The 39-year-old Serb returns to competition after his defeat to Joao Fonseca at Roland Garros. Despite that loss, he arrived in London with the same confidence and belief. On opening day, 26-year-old Chinese Wu Yibing is set to face Novak Djokovic for the first time in his professional career.

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Back at ‌SW19 for his 21st appearance, the Serbian is hoping to make another deep run in the tournament. Wu, meanwhile, has also endured a difficult journey. The 2023 Dallas Open winner has seen his career interrupted by a series of injuries over the past few seasons.

This will be his second main-draw appearance at SW19. His first came back in 2023, making this another important milestone for him. The matchup itself promises plenty of intrigue, as fans are eager to see how Wu handles one of the greatest players in tennis history.

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And while the action on court is expected to grab headlines, it was Djokovic’s arrival that first caught everyone’s attention.

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Fans accuse Novak Djokovic of copying Roger Federer with suit entrance

As soon as Nole walked onto the court and journalist José Morgado shared the image on his X handle, quoting, “Nice blazer, Nole.”, social media quickly lit up with reactions. Some fans accused the Serbian of copying Roger Federer’s iconic SW19 style.

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One fan wrote, “ofc this clown is copying Roger 😹😹🤡” while another added, “Stolen from the one and only GOAT🤡”.

For context, the 20-time Grand Slam winner made headlines in 2007 when he walked onto Centre Court wearing a white blazer that instantly became iconic at SW19. After winning his 5th SW19 title, he changed into a stylish white suit featuring his signature ‘RF’ crest.

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Federer raised the bar again in 2009. He arrived at Centre Court dressed in his trademark white outfit with gold details and his famous RF crest.

His jacket looked more like a tailored suit jacket with utility styling. It featured 3 front pockets and another on the left sleeve, giving it a sailor-inspired and military-style appearance.

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The 2009 look was considered even bolder than the blazer he wore two years ago.

While many fans remembered the eight-time SW19 winner’s famous entrances, not everyone criticized Djokovic. One fan commented, “GOAT suite” while another wrote, “Nice blazer Nole… Roger’s ghost just liked the post. You’re elegant AF though 🐐”.

Another fan focused on the fit of the custom Lacoste blazer instead, adding, “Should have been a bit shorter”. The reactions showed just how divided opinions were over Djokovic’s fashion choice today.

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Whether it was inspired by Federer or simply a coincidence, the outfit has certainly sparked plenty of debate in the tennis fraternity. While the fans debate online, what do you think about the blazer? Share your thoughts below.