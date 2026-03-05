Novak Djokovic Addresses Retirement Speculation and Reveals Why He’s Not Done Yet

Ahead of the Indian Wells, the 24-time Grand Slam champion was once again badgered with retirement questions. Novak Djokovic had a great start to the year as he reached the finals of the Australian Open. He defeated Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller in the semi-finals and then fell to Carlos Alcaraz in the final 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5. After a successful campaign in Melbourne, Serbian is not looking to stop.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At the press conference, Djokovic was asked about his reasons for still competing at this point in his career, and he kept his answer rather simple:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Of course, there are objectives and goals. They’re always there. You want to win, so you want to get another title and get another Slam, hopefully,” Djokovic said.

“I have proven to myself, primarily and to others, that I can still compete at the highest level and beat these guys. My logic is, why not keep going as long as I have that fire and flair and quality and also motivation to do that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reaching the final of a Grand Slam after almost two years was a great boost for Djokovic in telling him that he still belongs among the very best on the ATP tour, as he continues to hold the No. 3 spot in the ATP rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“I really enjoy the thrill of competition. I enjoy still getting out there in front of the fans and really being competitive. I’m still number three of the world (chuckles), so I don’t think it’s too bad in terms of the ranking and results and performances. I’m still competitive. I still have that edge, and I’ll keep on going as long as I feel like.” Djokovic stated.

While Djokovic’s fans are in pursuit of the 25th Grand Slam, his focus is not entirely on that. He just wants to compete at the highest level till he can, and if the 25th comes in that process, so be it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old will start his campaign at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday, March 7, as he has received a bye in the first round with respect to his ranking. He will play against the winner of Kamil Majchrzak and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic Opens Up About His Current Schedule Strategy

Unlike earlier stages of his career, Djokovic has been picky about his schedule in recent years. He structures his calendar around the four slams, and other than that, he selectively chooses events that inspire him.

“The schedule is unclear as it was in the last couple of years. It revolves mostly around Slams, but I pick and choose where I want to play — not just from a tennis standpoint, but also emotionally, brand-wise or whatever it is that inspires me,” Djokovic explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Wells holds a special significance for him. He marks his 17th appearance in the Californian Gardens, winning five times out of it. Currently, Djokovic is tied with Roger Federer for the most titles in the tournament’s history. The Serbian will aim to go past that record this time with the momentum behind him.

“I’ve always loved coming back to Indian Wells. I haven’t had great results there in the last ten years, but in the first ten years of my career, this was one of the best tournaments.”

The last time he won the tournament was in 2016, defeating Milos Raonic in straight sets. Since then, he has only won four of his last nine matches at the tournament. He will be looking to redeem himself at one of his favorite tournaments on the calendar.