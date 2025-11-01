Novak Djokovic and Son Face Rowdy Crowd Reception in His New Home

Novak Djokovic might have hoped for a fresh start in Greece, but it didn’t take long for reality to catch up with him. After moving from Belgrade to Athens earlier this year, the Serbian star realized that his past sporting loyalties aren’t something he can easily leave behind, and that not every Greek fan is ready to welcome him. The reminder came on Wednesday night at the Athens Olympic Sports Center Spyros Louis, where Djokovic attended a EuroLeague basketball game between Panathinaikos and Maccabi Tel Aviv with his son.

“Not everyone in the OAKA arena was thrilled when Novak appeared on the video screen, but that only confirms how strong the rivalry is between Panathinaikos and Olympiacos…” SportKlub reported taking to their official X account, along with a video of the whole affair.

As cameras caught him courtside with his nine-year-old son Stefan, sections of the crowd began to jeer, their disapproval echoing through the OAKA Olympic Indoor Hall. Soon, the 18,500-strong crowd erupted in boos loud enough to shake the arena, and although harsh, the symbolism wasn’t lost on anyone inside the stadium.

The 38-year-old is well-known for his allegiance to the Serbian basketball club Red Star Belgrade. Red Star shares a fierce brotherhood with Greek club Olympiacos, Panathinaikos’s fiercest rival, and that loyalty didn’t go unnoticed by the passionate Greek supporters. The symbolism wasn’t lost on anyone inside the OAKA; Djokovic, unintentionally, had walked into enemy territory.

Unfazed, Djokovic remained calm amid the storm. He simply scrolled through his phone, his demeanor steady, almost amused. Young Stefan, meanwhile, offered a moment of innocence in the chaos, smiling and flashing a peace sign toward the cameras, seemingly unfazed by the surrounding tension, which had already shown strains before.

Earlier this month, a mural of him in Belgrade was found defaced with black paint, just weeks after his move to Greece. The act shocked many in Serbia, where Djokovic has long been seen as a national hero. While the reason behind the vandalism remains unclear, the timing suggested growing frustration among some locals over his decision to leave the country.

But the next night brought a complete reversal. Attending the Olympiacos vs. Monaco clash at the Peace and Friendship Stadium, Djokovic received cheers instead of boos, warmly welcomed by the Olympiacos faithful who admired his Red Star connection.

Now, as he prepares for the ATP Finals in Turin, the Serbian legend once again stands at the crossroads of competition and controversy. Despite nagging injuries and fluctuating form, Djokovic remains a towering favorite, ready to duel giants like Alcaraz, Sinner, Zverev, and Fritz, and to remind the world, once more, that no crowd can shake a champion’s calm.

But before the ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic returns to action at the ATP 250 in Athens, where a tough American challenge awaits.

Novak Djokovic braces for a stern test at the Hellenic Championship

On Tuesday, November 4, Novak Djokovic steps onto Greek soil as the No. 1 seed at the Hellenic Championship in Athens, a new chapter before the ATP Finals. With a first-round bye in hand, his campaign begins in round two. Across the net, he’ll find either Alejandro Tabilo or Adam Walton waiting. Djokovic and Walton have no past encounters, but against Tabilo, memories sting.

The Chilean holds a 2-0 lead in their H2H. Earlier this season in Monte Carlo, Tabilo stunned the Serbian in the opening round. Before that, he repeated the upset in Rome.

If Djokovic clears the opener, the quarterfinals promise a sterner test. Nuno Borges or Laslo Djere may stand in his path. Borges, ranked No. 46, has struggled for consistency this year. Djere, meanwhile, knows Djokovic well, but not well enough to beat him. The Serbs have clashed three times, all won by Novak, including two straight US Open encounters. Djere’s fighting spirit and a title in Santiago show his form, but history still leans heavily on Djokovic’s side.

The semifinals could bring young guns like Brandon Nakashima, Fabian Marozsan, or the towering Reilly Opelka. None is easy. Opelka, in particular, poses a real threat; he defeated Djokovic earlier this year in Brisbane, powered by his unreturnable serve.

The final might deliver a familiar face: Lorenzo Musetti, Alexei Popyrin, Luciano Darderi, or Alexandre Muller. Each brings their own edge, yet Djokovic’s record speaks volumes: 8-1 over Musetti, and dominant wins over Muller and Darderi.

The odds favor Novak Djokovic, but Athens won’t hand him anything on a silver platter. Before Turin beckons, one question burns bright: can the Serbian titan conquer Athens and roar into the ATP Finals with renewed fire?