Novak Djokovic Announces His Former Doubles Partner as New Coach Ahead of Roland Garros

Last year, when Novak Djokovic brought in Andy Murray as coach, his singular goal was clear: claim a 25th Grand Slam and surpass Margaret Court’s legendary tally. That dream faltered after six months, leaving Djokovic’s quest paused following his 2023 US Open triumph. Yet, on the eve of the French Open this year, hope rekindles as a fellow Serb joins his coaching team, reigniting the fire to chase the ultimate milestone.

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Novak Djokovic made headlines Wednesday evening just before Roland Garros when he announced that longtime friend and fellow Serbian Viktor Troicki has joined his coaching team. “Welcome my friend, teammate and now coach… Viktor Troicki 🇷🇸,” Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

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The 38-year-old Djokovic has known Troicki, who is only a year older, since their junior days. Over the years, they played doubles together and helped Serbia capture ATP Cup glory in 2020.

In H2H matches, Djokovic leads 13-1 over Troicki, with Troicki’s lone win coming in their first tour-level meeting in Umag in 2007. This new development strengthens Djokovic’s already flexible coaching structure, which has evolved significantly over the past two seasons.

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Troicki’s presence was already visible during practice sessions on Court Philippe Chatrier. He worked alongside Boris Bošnjaković and other members of the Serbian support team, observing high-intensity training blocks.

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The timing of Troicki’s addition is crucial as Djokovic chases his 25th Grand Slam title. Roland Garros remains one of the major milestones still up for grabs in his career.

The clay-court season has often prompted adjustments in Djokovic’s coaching team, especially since the post-Goran Ivanišević era. Troicki’s experience and familiarity with Djokovic offer additional strategic insight.

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Troicki reached a career-high ranking of world No. 12 in 2011, the same year Djokovic began his first dominant spell at No. 1. Their paths have intersected frequently, particularly in Davis Cup competitions, including Serbia’s 2010 title-winning squad.

Djokovic’s coaching team remains dynamic. Boris Bošnjaković continues his role, supported by Dušan Vemić and other long-time collaborators. Troicki’s role complements the existing structure rather than replacing anyone.

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This approach reflects Djokovic’s history of adapting his team according to surface-specific demands. After parting ways with Ivanišević in 2024, he briefly collaborated with Nenad Zimonjić during Olympic preparations.

With the new coaching setup, preparations for the French Open have become smoother, providing Djokovic with strategic and emotional support.

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Novak Djokovic acknowledged that his physical challenges are now part of his everyday reality

Novak Djokovic heads to this year’s French Open confronting a familiar and inevitable opponent: time. At 38, the Serbian is no longer the unshakable figure he once was, and his renowned durability is now a growing concern in a sport dominated by younger, explosive athletes.

The challenge is not just about winning another Roland Garros title, but about adapting his game and mindset to counter the physical decline that naturally comes with age.

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Djokovic has become more selective with his schedule and pragmatic in his approach. Yet, he admitted that he wished he had spent more time on clay before arriving in Paris.

So far in 2026, Djokovic has played only three tournaments. He suffered a loss to Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic at the Italian Open, his only clay-court match this year. In addition, Djokovic withdrew from Miami, Monte Carlo, and Madrid due to a shoulder injury, even appearing with a strapping during his brief time in Rome.

“It’s not an ideal preparation, to be honest,” Djokovic said. “I don’t recall the last time I had, in the last couple of years, a preparation where I didn’t have any kind of physical issues or health issues coming into the tournament. There’s always something. Kind of a new reality that I have to deal with.”

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Clay courts demand extraordinary physical endurance, and Djokovic feels the marginal losses that come with aging. “I see what I’m missing,” he admitted. “Late half a step. I’m not definitely where I want to be for the highest level, to compete at the highest level, and to be able to get far.”

Despite the challenges, Djokovic remains determined to compete at the highest level. His mental resilience and strategic adjustments are now key components of his preparation.

The addition of Viktor Troicki to his coaching team adds fresh insight and on-court support, potentially giving Djokovic the edge he needs.

As the French Open approaches, all eyes will be on whether Djokovic’s experience, adaptability, and new coaching support can overcome the physical hurdles and bring him back to championship form.