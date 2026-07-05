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Novak Djokovic Apologizes For Poor On-Court Behavior After Historic Wimbledon Win

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Prem Mehta

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Jul 5, 2026 | 1:28 PM EDT

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Novak Djokovic Apologizes For Poor On-Court Behavior After Historic Wimbledon Win

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Prem Mehta

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Jul 5, 2026 | 1:28 PM EDT

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And just like that, Novak Djokovic added another milestone to his remarkable resume. His 7-6(6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Roman Safiullin marked his 106th career Wimbledon match win, moving him past Roger Federer for the most victories in tournament history. But while the Serbian celebrated the record, he also took a moment to apologize for his behavior during the match.

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At one stage of the match, Novak Djokovic received a code violation for an audible obscenity after being broken to trail 2-4 in the third set.

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Speaking after the match, the Serbian reflected on that moment and explained how maintaining focus has been one of the defining traits of his career. “And the outbursts as well,” he said, before elaborating further. “The outbursts. You know, the meltdowns. I had a few of those today as well. I apologise.”

His on-court stats helped to justify the scrappier quality of the victory, as the Serbian picked up 10 aces and committed 37 unforced errors in four sets, edging Safiullin 124 points to 114 across the four sets.

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The victory continued a streak of nine Wimbledon quarter-finals and 17 overall. This is part of a larger Grand Slam record, showing Djokovic reaching the quarterfinals in 79.5% of his major tournament appearances, a record for the Open Era. He now awaits the winner between third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, with a potential semi-final meeting against defending champion Jannik Sinner looming beyond that.

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Prem Mehta

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Prem Mehta is a Tennis Journalist at EssentiallySports, contributing athlete-led coverage shaped by firsthand competitive experience. A former tennis player, he picked up the sport at the age of seven after watching Roger Federer compete at Wimbledon, a moment that sparked a long-term commitment to the game. Ranked among the Top 100 players in India in the Under-14 category, Prem brings a grounded understanding of tennis at the grassroots and developmental levels. His sporting background extends beyond the court, having also competed in district-level cricket, giving him exposure to high-performance environments across disciplines. Prem transitioned from playing to writing to remain closely connected to the sport beyond competition. Before joining EssentiallySports, he worked as a Tennis Analyst at Sportskeeda, covering major ATP and WTA events while tracking trends across both Tours. His coverage centres on match analysis, player narratives, and opinion-led pieces that balance data with intuition. With an academic background in psychology and a strong interest in sport psychology, Prem adds contextual depth to moments of pressure and decision-making, offering readers insight into what unfolds between the lines as much as what appears on the scoreboard.

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